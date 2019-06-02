An earthquake was recorded 60 kilometers off the coast of Brigantine and Absecon Island Sunday morning.
According to the US Geological Survey website, the 2.09 magnitude earthquake occurred around 9:49 a.m.
The quake was recorded as occurring 7 kilometers underground.
Currently, the USGS website has not receive reports from citizens who may have felt the earthquake. Magnitudes between 1.0 and 3.0 are often not felt except by a very few under especially favorable conditions, according to the USGS.
This morning, seismic activity has been reported in California, Nevada and Tennessee. Holdenville, Oklahoma was hit twice early Sunday: a 3.2 magnitude and 2.6 magnitude earthquake, striking 19 minutes apart.
