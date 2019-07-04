Miss America Nia Franklin started a USO Tour to visit and entertain members of the Armed Services on Thursday.
"We are so excited to once again have this opportunity to thank our members of the military," said the Miss America Organization in an email newsletter on July 4th.
The first stop on the tour is Germany.
Franklin is a composer and opera singer. She was born in Winston-Salem, North Carolina and moved to New York City after earning an undergraduate degree in composition from East Carolina University, and a master’s in fine arts from The University of North Carolina’s School of the Arts, according to the Miss America Organization.
After graduate school she won a Kenan Fellowship at New York’s Lincoln Center and moved to New York City, where she lives in Brooklyn. She won Miss America while Miss New York State.
For the Miss America 2019 competition, Franklin sang “Quando m’en Vo'” from Puccini’s La Boheme.
Follow Franklin on Facebook and Instagram for updates @MissAmerica.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.