ATLANTIC CITY — The Miss’d America pageant announced Wednesday the “secret is out”: They’re keeping the swimsuit component as part of the competition.
Amid the Miss America Competition drama surrounding the decision to eliminate its swimsuit portion, Miss’d America — a spoof on Miss America and a fundraiser for local LGBTQ charities in South Jersey — announced it will stay the same.
“It would be a shame not to have our audience enjoy the visual effect of how our bevy of beauties painstakingly take their time to conceal their goods,” Richard Helfant, co-executive producer, said in a news release. “It’s our hope that the audience ponders just where can they possibly put all that. When this year’s queen is crowned, not only does she receive a crown and sash, but he gets to take home the family jewels.”
The Miss’d America pageant, a collaborative effort between the Greater Atlantic City GLBT Alliance and the Borgata Hotel Casino and Spa, has become a staple for the LGBTQ community in South Jersey.
It will take place Sept. 22 at the Event Center at the Borgata.
Since its inception in 1994, portions of the proceeds from the pageant have gone to the Greater Atlantic City GLBT Alliance who distribute to LGBTQ and LGBTQ-supportive charities.
Carson Kressley, known for “Queer Eye for the Straight Guy,” will return again as host. The Miss’d America dancers, special guest Frankie Z, Miss’d America 2018 Pattaya Hart and the Melanie Rice Orchestra will all be in attendance.
Tickets range from $35 to $100 VIP with one complimentary drink and admission to the post pageant meet-and-greet.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.