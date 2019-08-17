ABSECON — A 22-year-old man who was reported missing in March was located alive and well Friday, police said.
Patrick T. Morrisey left his Absecon home on March 16 and was reported missing three days later after he was unable to be contacted.
The Absecon Police Department worked in collaboration with the New Jersey State Police Missing Persons Unit to investigate the disappearance. Police did not disclose where or how Morrisey was located, or give a reason for his departure.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.