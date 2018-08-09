PLEASANTVILLE — A 12-year-old girl reported missing since Tuesday morning was found safe, police said Thursday afternoon.
According to a post on the police department's Facebook page, Lovely Frederique was last seen at 11 a.m at her home and was reported missing later that evening. Police received information during their investigation that she may have been in the Atlantic City area.
Police updated their initial post around 1 p.m., that the girl was safely located and thanked the public for their assistance and concern.
