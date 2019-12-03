Wednesday won’t be the nicest, but a dry day will be on tap. A rain or snow shower may fall Wednesday night, before a dry streak that lasts through the weekend.
Wednesday morning will start off with a good amount of cloud cover, as a moisture-starved system passes through. Temperatures will start around 30 degrees in Buena Vista Township and Bridgeton, with mid-30s in Sea Isle City and the shore.
As the day goes on, cloud cover will remain. Temperatures, on a northwest wind, will sit in the mid-40s for a high, which is pretty much seasonable for South Jersey. While it won’t be the nicest looking day, it will be OK for holiday decorating, shopping in Smithville or Cape May and outdoor work.
The winter outlook in South Jersey appears to be one with more snow shoveling and more bundl…
During the evening is where the forecast changes a little bit. There could be enough juice in the system by the time it gets offshore to bring us a shower or two, figure between 7 p.m. and 1 a.m., an earlier shift than previously thought.
It should be all rain for many of us, if it falls. However, those far inland may see a few nonaccumulating snowflakes mix in as well. Deeper into the overnight, we’ll bottom out around freezing, with warmer temperatures at the shore.
On Thursday, early clouds will give way to sunshine, similar to how Tuesday played out. The air will remain crisp and very December-like with high pressure filling in. Afternoon highs will be in the mid-40s.
An Alberta clipper will move out of Canada for Friday. While this storm will be stronger than the one Wednesday night, it will also be farther away from us, passing through New England. I don’t foresee any rain or snow showers out of this. That would be confined to those north of Interstate 80. However, expect a mix of clouds and sun for the day. Onshore winds will bump us up to near 50 degrees.
Going into the weekend, it’s still shaping up to be quiet. A new high pressure system will dive in from Canada. Wear extra layers Friday night, as it will be windy out of the north, feeling like the 20s during the evening, perhaps the teens after midnight.
As far as Saturday, the winds will calm down by midday and sunshine will be plentiful. We’ll feel the Canadian part of the high pressure during the afternoon, as highs will barely hop over 40.
The 2019-20 winter outlook is stormy, with early shots of arctic air. The potential for tric…
High pressure will slip offshore for Sunday, but still remain in full control. We’ll be stuffed with plentiful dry air and a beautiful, blue sky. Temperatures will warm up, putting us in the seasonable upper 40s again.
Stormy weather will arrive for the beginning of next week, though. A series of systems will pass, likely one Monday and one Tuesday. All rain will be expected with this system and perhaps some coastal flooding as well.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.