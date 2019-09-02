The Monarch Monitoring Project of New Jersey's Audubon's Cape May Bird Observatory has started its 30th year of counting and tagging migrating monarch butterflies, with interns Anya Held and Victoria Cope starting the project Sept. 1.

Monarch Butterfly Migration Cape May Point

An estimated 2000 Monarch butterflies roosted overnight in the trees along the dunes of Ocean Ave at St Peters Church in Cape May Point,  Wednesday Nov. 1, 2017.  The Monarchs lay-over at Cape May Point waiting for the right weather conditions to cross the Delaware Bay, on their annual migration to Mexico. This year has been the best year since 2012 for the number of Monarchs moving through Southern New Jersey according to the NJ Audubon Cape May Bird Observatory. 

1 of 16

"They'll both be working from now until mid-November, counting monarchs, tagging monarchs, and talking with hundreds of people about monarch biology and conservation," MMP Director Mark Garland announced Sunday on the MMP blog.

The interns will drive slowly around Cape May Point and surrounding areas at specific times each day, counting how many monarchs they see on the same route. They will also net, tag and release as many of the insects as possible.

Many people ask the MMP each year to predict when the most monarchs will be in Cape May, but the project cannot predict it, Garland said.

"Most monarchs usually migrate through Cape May Point between about Sept. 10 and Oct. 25, but within that period there will be days with lots of monarchs and days with very few," Garland said. "Weather is often a key factor, as our biggest flights usually follow the passage of an autumn cold front, when cool winds from the northwest push many migrant butterflies down onto the Cape May Peninsula."

But he said the butterflies surprise him sometimes, "with big numbers occasionally showing up on other winds, or low numbers arriving after a classic fall cold front. The best we can do is promise to post something quickly when we see a rapid increase in monarch numbers, both here on the blog and on our project Facebook page, simply titled Cape May Monarchs."

Here is the schedule of public events:

Monarch tagging demos will be 2 p.m. Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays from Sept. 7 through Oct. 13 at the East Shelter of Cape May Point State Park. After a 20 to 30 minute talk, staff will show participants how they tag monarchs with tiny numbered labels, so their movements can be monitored.

GALLERY of Monarch Butterflies in Mexico in winter 2018

Mark Garland, director of the Monarch Monitoring Project at New Jersey Audubon's Cape May Bird Observatory, led a group tour of three monarch sanctuaries in Mexico in late February 2018. Here are some of the amazing photos he took.

1 of 9

NJ Audubon's Cape May Fall Festival will be Oct. 17 to Oct. 20. On Oct. 18, 19, and 20 MMP will have a table and some monarch caterpillars and chrysalides at the Cape May Convention Hall, where there will be a series of presentations and booths with vendors, and tagging demos For more information on the event vist its web page here.

Drop-in programs at Triangle Park will run 1 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays from Sept. 9 through Oct. 25. Meet one or more members of the team for an informal chat in Cape May Point's Triangle Park, located at the corner of Lighthouse and Coral Avenues.  

Contact: 609-272-7219

mpost@pressofac.com

Twitter @MichelleBPost

Staff Writer

In my first job after college got paid to read the New York Times and summarize articles for an early online data base. First reporting job was with The Daily Record in Parsippany. I have also worked in nonprofits, and have been with The Press since 1990.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Load comments