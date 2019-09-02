Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Rebecca Zerlin tags and releases captured Monarch butterflies in Cape May Point. Zerlin is a Monarch butterfly field naturalist with the Cape May Bird Observatory and conducts a daily Monarch census around Cape May Point, during the migration season. This year is expected to be a good year for the beleaguered species, which has suffered population losses for several years. Thursday Sept 21, 2017. (Dale Gerhard / Press of Atlantic City)
A monarch butterfly lands in the Nature Center in Cape May. The species is under consideration for the Endangered Species Act.
Press archives/
Rebecca Zerlin tags and releases captured Monarch butterflies in Cape May Point. Zerlin is a Monarch butterfly field naturalist with the Cape May Bird Observatory and conducts a daily Monarch census around Cape May Point, during the migration season. This year is expected to be a good year for the beleaguered species, which has suffered population losses for several years. Thursday Sept 21, 2017. (Dale Gerhard / Press of Atlantic City)
The Monarch Monitoring Project of New Jersey's Audubon's Cape May Bird Observatory has started its 30th year of counting and tagging migrating monarch butterflies, with interns Anya Held and Victoria Cope starting the project Sept. 1.
Butterfly watchers gather Wednesday morning on the dunes at Cape May Point to see the roosting monarchs. This is the first year the Monarch Monitoring Project has been extended into November.
Migrating monarch butterflies roost in the warm morning sun atop a tree recently in Cape May Point. The number of monarchs spotted in and around Cape May Point was up dramatically compared with last year, but still well below five years ago.
Elaine Lawler, of West Cape May, brought her 6-year-old son, Shane 6, to see the roosting monarch butterflies before school Wednesday at Cape May Point.
A monarch butterfly rests on bay laurel in the dunes of Cape May Point in November. While the East Coast population of monarchs appeared to rebound last year, there were fewer spotted in the western count.
"They'll both be working from now until mid-November, counting monarchs, tagging monarchs, and talking with hundreds of people about monarch biology and conservation," MMP Director Mark Garland announced Sunday on the MMP blog.
Your Morning Kickstart is delivered to your inbox 7 a.m. daily. Make sure you don’t miss out on the latest in news, entertainment, weather, and sports.
SUBSCRIBE HERE
The interns will drive slowly around Cape May Point and surrounding areas at specific times each day, counting how many monarchs they see on the same route. They will also net, tag and release as many of the insects as possible.
Many people ask the MMP each year to predict when the most monarchs will be in Cape May, but the project cannot predict it, Garland said.
"Most monarchs usually migrate through Cape May Point between about Sept. 10 and Oct. 25, but within that period there will be days with lots of monarchs and days with very few," Garland said. "Weather is often a key factor, as our biggest flights usually follow the passage of an autumn cold front, when cool winds from the northwest push many migrant butterflies down onto the Cape May Peninsula."
But he said the butterflies surprise him sometimes, "with big numbers occasionally showing up on other winds, or low numbers arriving after a classic fall cold front. The best we can do is promise to post something quickly when we see a rapid increase in monarch numbers, both here on the blog and on our project Facebook page, simply titled Cape May Monarchs."
Here is the schedule of public events:
Monarch tagging demos will be 2 p.m. Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays from Sept. 7 through Oct. 13 at the East Shelter of Cape May Point State Park. After a 20 to 30 minute talk, staff will show participants how they tag monarchs with tiny numbered labels, so their movements can be monitored.
Mark Garland, director of the Monarch Monitoring Project at New Jersey Audubon's Cape May Bird Observatory, led a group tour of three monarch sanctuaries in Mexico in late February 2018. Here are some of the amazing photos he took.
NJ Audubon's Cape May Fall Festival will be Oct. 17 to Oct. 20. On Oct. 18, 19, and 20 MMP will have a table and some monarch caterpillars and chrysalides at the Cape May Convention Hall, where there will be a series of presentations and booths with vendors, and tagging demos For more information on the event vist its web page here.
Drop-in programs at Triangle Park will run 1 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays from Sept. 9 through Oct. 25. Meet one or more members of the team for an informal chat in Cape May Point's Triangle Park, located at the corner of Lighthouse and Coral Avenues.
In my first job after college got paid to read the New York Times and summarize articles for an early online data base. First reporting job was with The Daily Record in Parsippany. I have also worked in nonprofits, and have been with The Press since 1990.
