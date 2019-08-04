The work week will bring very warm temperatures and high humidity levels into play.
Keep that in mind before heading out the door each day. Bring extra water and avoid overexertion outdoors, whether for work or play. While heat advisories will not be in effect, it is still important to pay attention to health when temperatures reach almost 90 degrees. The heat and humidity will begin to pick up Tuesday into Wednesday.
As for Monday, partly sunny skies will overtake the majority of the day. The day, luckily, appears to trend on the dry side. Still, there will be a slight possibility for thunderstorm development, however it is not very convincing. But it is worth a mention, as a storm may decide to pop up for a few minutes Monday afternoon.
Expect highs in the mid-80s, essentially the coolest day of the next seven.
Temperatures will continue to climb as the week progresses. Tuesday will be a mostly-sunny day. Highs will approach the upper 80s. Tuesday will probably deliver the most sunshine. Like Monday, some areas Tuesday may see a thunderstorm or two. However, it will not be a big deal. Humidity definitely becomes a little more noticeable. Lows for the night will be near 70 degrees.
Wednesday has a more promising risk for showers and thunderstorms. Partial sunshine will play a role throughout the day. Humidity will be through the roof. Widespread storms look favorable, and they could potentially lead to severe weather. This includes the possibility for very gusty winds and flash flooding concerns. Heavier storms take shape toward the late afternoon and evening.
Storm activity will begin to taper off slowly following Wednesday’s storms.
Thursday may see a storm earlier in the day, but it will not be a washout. Wednesday through Thursday will likely bring the highest temperatures for the week. Highs for those days could reach 90 degrees at some locations. Low temperatures will break into the 70s on Wednesday night.
Friday has more sun and even less of a chance for rain. Temperatures will start to decline into the mid-80s by Saturday.
