A very pleasant Monday will be in our cards, and though the deck will shuffle in risks of rain for the week, the mild air will be the steady hand throughout.
Monday morning will be greeted with wonderful sunshine. Temperatures will begin around 30 degrees inland, with upper 30s at the shore.
Coming off Sunday, winds will continue from the southwest Monday. That will mean warm air and, with a good amount of sunshine expected, an increase in the temperature.
T-shirt weather will be in style in places like Folsom and Vineland, as we should be able to top out just above 60. At the shore, we’ll be influenced by the chilly ocean. The low 50s will not feel that cold.
Clouds will be on the rise just before sunset and then thicken into the mild evening. Temperatures will be in the 50s during this time, good for an evening stroll.
Then, between 10 p.m. Monday and 4 a.m. Tuesday, a few rain showers will move into the region, as a long ranging front moves toward the Eastern Seaboard. The rain will be light as it falls, with places toward Cape May seeing the steadiest rain. Still, totals should only amount to about a 10th of an inch.
Otherwise, lows will bottom out in the mid-40s, well above average for this time of the year.
Tuesday will be far from a washout, but if you need to do something outside, focus on the morning. Another round of showers will begin between 2 and 4 p.m., lasting until 7 to 9 p.m. This will be thanks to a weak low-pressure system passing through.
Again, the showers will not be everywhere. However, there will be heavier pockets of rain embedded. It’ll be another mild day, as many inland spots will flirt with 60 degrees. The shore will be in the mid-50s.
In Sunday’s column, I spoke about a steady shot of rain, as the cold front rolls offshore. I’m keeping that in mind, but it does look like the cold front will wash out Wednesday. As a result, we’d be left with a much drier day. Unless your outdoor plans need a 100% dry day, I’d say keep them.
Lastly, with February behind us, we can now look at how our meteorological winter, December, January and February fared in South Jersey. As you can imagine, it was mild, with plenty of bare lawn to look at.
All corners of our region — Sen. Frank S. Farley Marina in Atlantic City, Cape May, Millville and Atlantic City International Airport — ranked in the top 10 warmest meteorological winters. All places were also in the top 10 for mildest Februaries as well.
In terms of February snow, A.C. International reported an immeasurable “trace” of snow, while Cape May had a big, fat zero. That was good for third lowest (tie) and lowest, respectively. Cape May shares a zero reading with 1959, 1954 and 1932 with not even a flake recorded.
At Atlantic City International Airport
The first full winter's worth of snowfall data goes back to 1948-1949 at A.C. Airport, located in Egg Harbor Township.
On average, 16.5 inches of snow fall, though this can be heavily influenced by just one snow storm bringing a "season's" worth of snow.
Even if snow did not accumulate anymore, as of Feb. 29, the winter of 2019-2020 would be on the medal podium for a least snowiest of all time.
5) 1997-98
The whole season's snow came down to one day. All 3.0 inches of snow fell on Dec. 27.
4) 2001-02
The only winter of the millennium to make the list, 2.6 inches of snow fell.
Most of it, 2.4 inches, came on Jan. 19.
3) 1949-50
Typically, two inches is the threshold where you see the plow out on the road. Even if you added this winter up, it wouldn't be enough to plow, let alone shovel. 1.6 inches was the total.
Jan. 19 is a popular date for the first snowfall in lean years. The first accumulated snowfall this season was also Jan. 19.
2) 1994-95
Second places gets you under an inch for seasonal totals. The 0.8 inches was accomplished by two separate 0.4 inch events in February.
1) 1972-73
That winter was only saved by a paltry, 0.4 inch event at the airport. South Jersey residents had to hold their breath, though, it wasn't until Feb. 16.
0.4 inches of snow is about the average for Charleston, South Carolina (0.5 inches).
Near Cape May
While the period of record is longer, going back to the winter of 1893-94, records must be taken with a small grain of (road) salt.
Not every year had a person measuring snow. Furthermore, missing days were frequent before the winter of 1974-75.
To account for this, 0 inch seasonal values with more than 1 day missing was excluded.
14.9 inches of snow falls throughout the winter in New Jersey's Southernmost Point.
5) 2011-12
1.8 inches of snow fell in the season. Snow lovers did catch a bit of a break, though, as it came via 4 unique events over time.
4) 1991-92
Like fifth place, the little bit of snow was spread out enough to at least not make it feel like South Florida. 4 events totaled 1.6 inches of snow.
3) 1970-71
It was one and done for one. 1 inch flat fell over the winter, happening the day after Christmas. It was a long winter for snow lovers indeed.
Note, one day of observations was missing from this winter.
2) 1994-95
Since the shore typically sees less snow than the mainland, it comes as no surprised that the 2 spot has less snow than the top (bottom) spot for the mainland.
0.2 inches of snow fell back in 1994-95, with South Jersey snow lovers waiting until mid-February for the white gold.
This is on part with an average winter in Dixie's Sunny Shores. Mobile, Alabama, has an average of that amount per year.
1) 1972-73
Being located on a Cape, the surrounding three bodies of water do a valiant job of flipping to snow. It's no wonder why locals call Cape May County "The Cape May Bubble".
Well, talk about a bubble effect. A big, fat 0 inches of snow accumulated that winter. This put Cape May in the company of Miami, Phoenix and San Diego that winter.
One day is missing in the record and that was in February. Given that Atlantic City International Airport reported 0.4 inches of snow during the month, it's entirely possible that no snow fell that February down at Exit 0.
