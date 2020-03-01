040719_nws_boardwalks

On March 16th 2019, Ocean City Police Department officers patrolling the boardwalk on busy spring-like weather day. (l-r) OCPD Patrolman Jacob Johnson says hello to John Gorman, originally from Ghana and now from Pennsylvania.

 Matthew Strabuk / For The Press

A very pleasant Monday will be in our cards, and though the deck will shuffle in risks of rain for the week, the mild air will be the steady hand throughout.

Monday morning will be greeted with wonderful sunshine. Temperatures will begin around 30 degrees inland, with upper 30s at the shore.

Coming off Sunday, winds will continue from the southwest Monday. That will mean warm air and, with a good amount of sunshine expected, an increase in the temperature.

T-shirt weather will be in style in places like Folsom and Vineland, as we should be able to top out just above 60. At the shore, we’ll be influenced by the chilly ocean. The low 50s will not feel that cold.

Clouds will be on the rise just before sunset and then thicken into the mild evening. Temperatures will be in the 50s during this time, good for an evening stroll.

Then, between 10 p.m. Monday and 4 a.m. Tuesday, a few rain showers will move into the region, as a long ranging front moves toward the Eastern Seaboard. The rain will be light as it falls, with places toward Cape May seeing the steadiest rain. Still, totals should only amount to about a 10th of an inch.

Otherwise, lows will bottom out in the mid-40s, well above average for this time of the year.

Tuesday will be far from a washout, but if you need to do something outside, focus on the morning. Another round of showers will begin between 2 and 4 p.m., lasting until 7 to 9 p.m. This will be thanks to a weak low-pressure system passing through.

Again, the showers will not be everywhere. However, there will be heavier pockets of rain embedded. It’ll be another mild day, as many inland spots will flirt with 60 degrees. The shore will be in the mid-50s.

In Sunday’s column, I spoke about a steady shot of rain, as the cold front rolls offshore. I’m keeping that in mind, but it does look like the cold front will wash out Wednesday. As a result, we’d be left with a much drier day. Unless your outdoor plans need a 100% dry day, I’d say keep them.

Lastly, with February behind us, we can now look at how our meteorological winter, December, January and February fared in South Jersey. As you can imagine, it was mild, with plenty of bare lawn to look at.

All corners of our region — Sen. Frank S. Farley Marina in Atlantic City, Cape May, Millville and Atlantic City International Airport — ranked in the top 10 warmest meteorological winters. All places were also in the top 10 for mildest Februaries as well.

In terms of February snow, A.C. International reported an immeasurable “trace” of snow, while Cape May had a big, fat zero. That was good for third lowest (tie) and lowest, respectively. Cape May shares a zero reading with 1959, 1954 and 1932 with not even a flake recorded.

