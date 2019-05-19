If you woke up Monday morning knowing what day it was, you’d think Memorial Day weekend had already come and gone. Alas, we will still be a week away from the holiday, but South Jersey weather is priming itself for the summer to come.
We will start the day in the mid to upper 60s with dew points in the mid-60s. On the humid scale, mid-60s is where you really start to feel the mugginess. Though we’re just coming into the summer season, we’ll grade on a curve and say it will just be plain humid. A steamy southwest wind will blow.
Joe Miketta, warning coordination meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Mount Ho…
A mix of sun and clouds will take us throughout the day. High temperatures will range from the mid-80s west of the Garden State Parkway, to near 70 at the shore. As that low-pressure system moves farther east, a cold front will drag along. A shower or storm could fire up after 2 p.m. However, this will largely be limited to those in western Atlantic or Ocean counties, if anywhere at all. Severe weather in the form of damaging winds will not be ruled out, but again, a storm will need to fire up first.
Overnight, the cold frontal passage will bring drier air into the region. Temperatures will quickly fall through the 70s and 60s. Then, by dawn Tuesday, we’ll sit between 55 to 60 degrees, still above average.
A stiff northwest wind will blow Tuesday as the new, Canadian airmass takes shape. Besides that, though, we’ll be drenched with plenty of sunshine and seasonable temperatures. It’ll be perfect T-shirt weather day, and a nice day to take lunch or dinner outside.
Tuesday night will be clear and crisp. You can leave the windows open a (using the assumption you’re not allergic to pollen), as we start Wednesday in the mid-50s.
Wednesday will be nearly a repeat of Tuesday. All we will do is drop the winds. However, we will keep the average late-May temperatures and the plentiful sunshine.
Thursday will then begin a summery pattern yet again. High pressure will sit right on top of us throughout, yielding a lovely day. High temperatures will sit in the 70s everywhere, warmest well inland, like in Upper Deerfield Township.
A piece of energy will pass through Thursday night, bringing a few showers. It will not be a washout, though. By Friday at dawn, all should be dry. Then, from Friday to Sunday, we will sit on the northern edge of a ridge of high pressure. This will mean a much-needed Memorial Day weekend will have warm weather.
It’ll be boardwalk and pool weather for sure. In terms of rain, multiple pieces of energy will bring the opportunity for it. At this time, it looks like only Saturday afternoon will see storms, but this is subject to change.
The gist of it will be, no day will be a washout.
