Vertical cannabis grow (9)
Buy Now

Marijuana plants growing at Compassionate Care Foundation in Egg Harbor Township, a licensed grower and seller of medicinal marijuana. The foundation partnered with GLTCannabis to look at new and different ways to grow more cannabis for medical marijuana patients. Photo is from October, 2018.

 Nicole Leonard / Staff Writer//

If Monday’s planned vote on legalizing adult-use recreational cannabis fails, the state will revert to a status quo of social injustice, said Gov. Phil Murphy in a press conference Thursday that acted as a pep rally for legalization.

“We have one chance to protect our kids, to drive the bad guys out of the business and regulate ourselves … to undo existing social injustices built up over decades,” said Murphy. “The day is Monday, the time is now, we must achieve success.”

The two bills up for a vote Monday in the full Assembly and Senate (A4497 and S2703) were hammered out by his office and legislative leaders, including State President Steve Sweeney and Assembly Speaker Craig Coughlin.

They would set up a regulatory scheme for legal recreational cannabis growing, manufacturing, sales and taxation; and would create a system to expunge the records of those previously convicted of low-level marijuana possession and distribution.

“We are making progress. Period. I don’t want to get into the details. I’m optimistic by nature but we are not there yet,” said Murphy of the votes needed to pass the legislation. “We have to move a number of chess pieces in the Assembly and Senate. It will take all of us collectively to do that.”

Murphy spoke at a press conference that included other legislators, community and religious leaders, and representatives of the black community. Sweeney and Coughlin were not there, but they sent representatives to read statements of support for passing the bills.

Murphy said the bills would stop members of minority communities from continuing to face prosecution and incarceration for marijuana offenses at far greater rates than members of the white community.

He did not discuss the possibility of decriminalization as an alternative.

Murphy said a huge number of state residents are either incarcerated for low-end marijuana crimes, or have records related to them that prevent them from getting student loans, housing and jobs.

"It’s almost 200,000 people impacted by what we may be able to do on Monday,” said Murphy. “We are not inventing marijuana. We have the widest white, nonwhite gap of people incarcerated in America. If we don’t get it done that’s what we’ll revert to.”

Contact: 609-272-7219

mpost@pressofac.com

Twitter @MichelleBPost

Tags

Staff Writer

In my first job after college got paid to read the New York Times and summarize articles for an early online data base. First reporting job was with The Daily Record in Parsippany. I have also worked in nonprofits, and have been with The Press since 1990.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Load comments