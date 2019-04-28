Monday will be the sure day of the forecast this week. A nearly stationary front will meander across the Mid-Atlantic starting Tuesday and continue through the week, bringing “annoying” rain risks to the area.
Monday will be a chilly morning across the area. Actually, it’ll be our first morning-low temperature below average since April 11, if you can believe that. This was our longest streak of days at or above average since the marathon stretch of Aug. 27 to Oct. 12.
This version is good for many nights with the breeze rolling in (if the pollen doesn’t get to you).
We will be greeted by full sunshine in the morning. Then, as the day goes on, clouds will slowly fill in. We should have a thin blanket of high clouds for the afternoon. Call it filtered sunshine. High temperatures will be between 60 and 65 degrees across the area.
As we go into the night, clouds will continue to thicken. Temperatures will bottom out in the low 50s before midnight, and then slowly rise afterward. Then, we will get into about a four-day long pattern of what I’d call a murky forecast.
From Monday night through Friday, there will be periods of rain. However, no time will be a washout, and the times of rain will really come down to when we’re on the wet side of the front.
Here are the details:
Rain showers will be present from after midnight until around sunrise Tuesday. That morning will be dry, as a burst of warmth will come in. Temperatures will spike well into the 70s during the afternoon, with a twinge of humidity. The shore will be around 70. A few thunderstorms will fire up during this time, but most places will be warm.
From Wednesday through Friday, the driest times will be Wednesday, then Thursday during the daytime hours.
That’s good news for everyone working outside or for after-school sports.
It’ll be a warm air mass. High temperatures will be in the 70s west of the parkway. To the east, plus the shore, it’ll be in the seasonable 60s. As long as it’s dry, you can leave the windows open again, with temperatures hovering in the 50s.
Friday will see a cold front pass through. That’ll bring heavier rain or a line of storms at some point in the day. We’ll hammer that out soon.
