Regardless of what your feelings were on the weather Mother’s Day, we’ll be doing it pretty much all over again Monday.
An east wind, cloud cover and showers will greet the first hours of daylight.
We’ll still be dealing with pockets of minor coastal flooding in the morning and between the heavy rain that fell on Sunday plus the tidal departures, a few road closings may still be present in the early part of the morning.
During the morning, we will be in between a wave of low pressure rolling further offshore and another one in New England.
As a result, only scattered showers are expected. Still, it won’t be good for outdoor activities.
Between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m., we’ll look for a steadier burst of rain. Another coastal low will roll off the coast, turning into a nor’easter. A stiff northeast wind of 15-25 mph will blow. A driving rain will be present for the afternoon. We’ll continue to watch for roadway flooding during this time.
Then, between 7 p.m. and 9 p.m., the rain ends. Rainfall totals Monday will equal between 0.50 to 1 inch, added on top of the 0.75 to 1.50 inches that fell Sunday.
Overnight, the cloud cover will stay around, with perhaps a returning shower. Most of your night will be dry, though. Low temperatures will be in the mid-40s, slightly below average.
We can call Tuesday, Monday Jr. We’ll have a mostly cloudy sky still around. Winds will be from the northeast and north, but not as strong as it has been. When it comes to rain, the morning will likely be dry, with spotty afternoon showers. The feel will still be raw, as an upper-level low pressure system, and its cold pocket of air that it contains, keep highs in the 50s.
The clouds will then clear out on Tuesday night. High pressure will fill into the Deep South. After a cool and crisp night, sunshine will have no problems warming us back up.
Under a mostly sunny sky, high temperatures during the afternoon will be well into the 60s for most. Finally, back to the coastal flooding. The Tuesday morning high tide will likely be in minor flood stage again. Meanwhile, the Monday evening and Tuesday evening high tides have the potential for tidal issues. Regardless, move your cars if you need to.
