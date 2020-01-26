A weak system should pass through the area Monday with nothing more than just extra cloud cover.
As we go into Tuesday, Mother Nature should pardon wintry weather for a dry day for those attending President Donald Trump’s rally and surrounding events.
It will be fairly mild for late January standards, going from the mid-30s at the shore to near freezing for much of the mainland Monday morning. Some spots will likely be in the 20s well inland.
We’ll still be under the influence of Saturday’s stormy low pressure, which will be in Nova Scotia and Newfoundland throughout the day. We’ll have a northwest breeze throughout the day.
While a pool of cold air has moved in with this, we won’t be drowning in frigid temperatures. Rather, it’ll just be enough to keep us near seasonable. Highs will be in the mid- to upper 40s throughout the day.
A weak system will pass through during the late afternoon and evening. Other than a mostly cloudy sky, we should be dry, as the snow and rain stays away.
Monday night will see a decent amount of clouds, as that system still moves through. The clouds will act as a blanket, keeping the heat in. So, we’ll only be around 30 inland, with mid-30s at the shore.
Attention will turn toward the shore, specifically Wildwood, on Tuesday. The forecast will be key for the President’s visit Tuesday, as thousands of people will be waiting in line, demonstrating or coordinating the visit for hours outside.
The morning will start in the 30s. A cold front will pass to the north during the morning. We’ll keep the cloud cover early, then lose it for the afternoon. A north to northwest wind 8-14 mph will blow during the day as p.m. highs will reach the mid-40s everywhere.
If you will be outside for a while in Wildwood (or anywhere), wear gloves and a hat during the day. The heat loss will be slow, but it will occur. During the evening, temperatures will be in the 35- to 40-degree range.
Tuesday night will see temperatures drop to seasonable levels. That means mid-20s for the mainland starting Wednesday, with lows near 30 at the beaches and along the Delaware Bay shoreline.
Wednesday and Thursday continue to look about the same. We’ll have afternoon highs in the low 40s, spot-on seasonable, with a mostly sunny sky. Any winter outdoor projects or work will be fine. Just be sure to wear layers.
Friday will be the transition day. High clouds will move in ahead of our weekend storm system. Highs will be in the mid-40s, so another comfortable day, by January’s standards.
With the weekend storm, this is what you can expect.
Tuesday’s column will confirm whether the storm will happen. Either Wednesday or Thursday’s column will confirm if it will be mostly rain, snow or a mix, along with any coastal flooding concerns.
Depending on the timing of the storm, Thursday’s or Friday’s column will talk about timing as well as snow or rain totals, and then we will tweak from there.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.