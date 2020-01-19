The winds will continue to blow Monday. But they will allow us to have a stretch of bright, wintry weather for the rest of the week.
Temperatures Monday will be around 20 degrees in Mullica Township and the mainland, with mid-20s in Sea Isle City and the shore. Take the hat and gloves with you in the morning because it will feel like the teens on a breezy, northwest wind.
That northwest wind will continue around 15 mph sustained throughout the day. It will pump in cold air from Canada, stunting temperatures growth. Highs on this holiday will be in the mid-30s. It’ll feel like the 20s in the afternoon.
We will have a clear, calm night Monday night.
Coupled with Chapstick-alert-worthy dry air, dew points will be in the single digits. The atmosphere will not keep any heat from the day at the ground. Called radiational cooling, it will go all into space. We’ll fall quickly into the 20s after dark. By midnight, the mainland should fall into the teens. It’ll be in the upper teens inland come Tuesday morning, with low 20s at the shore.
A Code Blue alert, intended to assist municipalities in protecting vulnerable citizens durin…
You can pretty much rinse, dry and repeat for Tuesday, with one exception.
The winds will have calmed down. High pressure will extend from Nova Scotia to Ontario to Kansas to Florida and back up the East Coast.
That polar air mass in place will lead to another day only in the mid-30s for afternoon highs. However, there will not be that bite of wind on your face, with the calmer conditions. So, it’ll feel a little warmer than Monday.
Tuesday evening will drop into the 20s shortly after dark under a clear sky. Wednesday morning will be in the upper teens again inland, with low teens even likely well into the Pine Barrens. Low 20s will be the case at the shore.
Wednesday will be a stereotypical day in the temperature department. Highs will be in the low 40s. The weak January sun will shine through.
Overall, it will be a pretty good day for an outdoor winter project or getting exercise in during the afternoon.
As high pressure moves east, our quiet, dry pattern will continue. Temperatures will be on the rise, though. The day will start in firm jacket and scarf territory, but just a jacket will be needed for the afternoon.
Highs will be in the mid-40s Thursday and then near 50 on Friday. So, a comfortable, for winter standards, end to the week.
The weekend will bring another system. Expect mostly, if not all, rain as low pressure moves to the north, dragging a cold front. Neither day will be a washout, though. There’s an outside chance that snow ends the system, but rain to snow doesn’t happen often here.
Lastly, someone pointed this out on Twitter. South Jersey is 26% to 75% below average for precipitation in the past 30 days. It doesn’t mean all that much, but with a mainly dry pattern through the start of February, I’ll monitor it for any issues.
