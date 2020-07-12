Monday will bring the highest risk of showers and thunderstorms to the region. Then, we actually enter a fairly comfortable break midweek before high humidity and heat return for the end of the week.
Temperatures will start between 70 and 75 degrees Monday morning. That’s about 5 degrees above average and something we’ve been used to this month. Looking at the first 11 nights of the month, only 3 were below average. According to ClimateCentral, based in Princeton, overnight low temperatures have warmed 1.8 degrees since 1895, so our air conditioners have run a little bit longer over time.
We’ll actually have a seasonable day, with high temperatures in the mid- to upper 80s on the mainland and low 80s at the shore. However, the biggest story I would imagine is, “How long can I be outside?”
Monday will not be a washout. However, before 9 a.m. and after 2 p.m., there will be hit-or-miss showers and storms around, with the highest coverage toward sunset. Something called a mesoscale convective system will bring the potential for rain in the morning, with a cold front bringing the activity during the afternoon.
I don’t believe there will be any severe weather. However, any rain could be heavy and bring roadway flooding. Multiple inches of rain are expected, and our ground is soggy and can’t absorb much more water.
By 10 p.m., all will be dry. The cold front will bring in not-so-much cooler air, but drier air. This will be seen by the decrease in cloud cover overnight. Areas of fog will develop late. Temperatures will slide through the 70s during the evening. Morning lows Tuesday will range from the upper 60s to low 70s — seasonable.
Tuesday and Wednesday will both be in the same in our post cold front world. The dew points will be down, between 60 and 65 degrees, a touch humid. However, during the summer, drier air means hotter air (think the desert Southwest), and that is what we will have.
High temperatures will be around 90 to the low 90s on the mainland, with low to mid-80s in Ship Bottom and the shore. However, the heat index will be about the same as the air temperatures, so it’ll be pretty decent for South Jersey summer standards. Just avoid direct, intense sunlight and leave your pets off the blacktop. Morning sun will mix with a few afternoon clouds.
The dew points will climb Thursday, transitioning into our weekend weather pattern. Dew points will get humid, in the 65- to 70- degree range. I have a high temperature just a tick below 90 on the mainland. However, Atlantic City International Airport may reach 90, which would be our second heat wave of the year. We’ll have a partly sunny sky.
The weekend will be sticky and stormy, though no washouts are expected. I have a dry icon for Sunday now, but keep the possibility of a storm in the back of your mind.
Hurricane forecast increases again in July update
The July 7 Atlantic Hurricane season update from Colorado State University has another increase in the amount of tropical activity expected.
Including the fived named storms that occurred at the time of the July 7 update, which put the 2020 Atlantic Hurricane season on a record breaking pace, CSU forecasts 20, named tropical storms or hurricanes to occur. That is an slight increase from the 19 last predicted in the June update. Out of the 20, 9 hurricanes and 4 major, category 3 or greater (at least 111 mph sustained winds) are forecasted, the same as the June update.
"We have maintained our above-average seasonal hurricane forecast for the 2020 Atlantic season." the CSU report read, which is led by Philip J. Klotzbach, Michael M. Bell, and Jhordanna Jones.
Updated seasonal #hurricane forecast from @ColoradoStateU— Philip Klotzbach (@philklotzbach) July 7, 2020
continues call for very active 2020 Atlantic #hurricane season. New forecast calls for 20 named storms (including the 5 that have already formed), 9 hurricanes and 4 major (Cat 3+) hurricanes. https://t.co/wIVwJdWMcO pic.twitter.com/OYOMcIIBDz
The 1981-2010 average of activity includes 12.1 tropical storms, 6.4 hurricanes and 2.7 major hurricanes, respectively.
There still remains an above average risk of a major hurricane making landfall on the East Coast of the United States, including the Florida Peninsula. The 45% chance is virtually unchanged from earlier updates On average, there has been a 31% probability in the last century.
CSU attributes warmer than average waters in the subtropical Atlantic Ocean, slightly warmer than average waters in the tropical Atlantic as reasons for the active forecast. Furthermore, a possible transition from a neutral El Nino Southern Oscillation to a La Nina late this summer would promote an active season. In a La Nina, there's a lack of wind shear, or change of winds with height, which can rip storms apart.
Tropical cyclone names rotate every six years. Exceptionally notable hurricane names, such as Sandy, become retired by the World Meteorological Organization. However, no names were retired in 2014, meaning 2020 will have the same list as then.
Arthur - Used
It's the sixth year in a row that a named tropical system has developed in the Atlantic Hurricane Basin before the June 1 official start.
Bertha - Used
Tropical Storm Bertha is the second tropical storm or greater storm to have formed in the Atlantic Hurricane basin before the official start June 1. This is only the sixth time since records have been kept in the 1700s that two tropical storm or greater storms have formed before the start.
Even though the official start to the Atlantic Ocean hurricane season is June 1, May has not…
Cristobal - Used
Dolly - Used
Dolly was the third earliest fourth named (D storm) storm in Atlantic Hurricane history, which goes back to 1851. It also flared up further north than any tropical storm before July 1 in recorded history, according to Sam Lilo, postdoctoral researcher at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration
#Dolly has formed in the North Atlantic - the 3rd earliest 4th Atlantic named storm formation on record (since 1851). Danielle is earliest on 6/20/2016. Debby is 2nd earliest on 6/23/2012 at 12 UTC. Dolly in 2020 formed on June 23 at 1615 UTC. #hurricane pic.twitter.com/1Ha6ZnxHqc— Philip Klotzbach (@philklotzbach) June 23, 2020
Edouard - Used
The Atlantic Hurricane season continued its blistering pace. Edouard, which developed July 6, was the earliest fifth named (with the letter "E") storm in Atlantic Hurricane history, which goes back to 1851. This is according to Philip Klotzbach, Meteorologist at Colorado State University, who issues a highly reputable hurricane forecast each year and is used by The Press.
#Edouard has formed in the far North Atlantic - the earliest 5th Atlantic named storm on record. Previous record was Emily in 2005 on July 12 at 0 UTC. #hurricane pic.twitter.com/K7cB6UKUnq— Philip Klotzbach (@philklotzbach) July 6, 2020
The previous record was held in 2005 with Emily, which occurred on July 12. 2005 holds the record for the most active hurricane season on record in the Atlantic Hurricane basin, with 27 named storms.
However, all of the storms to this point have all been tropical storms. Some, like Edouard, likely would not have even been noticed before the satellite era, as they were out to sea and may have been missed by shipping routes.
Fay - Used
Tropical Storm Fay will go in the record books for multiple reasons.
- It is the tenth tropical storm or hurricane to make landfall in New Jersey since 1900.
- It made landfall just south of Holgate, on Long Beach Island, this is, incredibly, about ten miles away from where Tropical Storm Irene and Superstorm Sandy made landfall, right near Brigantine.
- Fay was the earliest sixth tropical storm or hurricane to form in the Atlantic Hurricane basin, since records started in 1851. On other words, it was the earliest "F" storm on record.
