Sun Storms

Image via Pixabay. 

 JOE MARTUCCI Press Meteorologist

Monday will bring the highest risk of showers and thunderstorms to the region. Then, we actually enter a fairly comfortable break midweek before high humidity and heat return for the end of the week.

Temperatures will start between 70 and 75 degrees Monday morning. That’s about 5 degrees above average and something we’ve been used to this month. Looking at the first 11 nights of the month, only 3 were below average. According to ClimateCentral, based in Princeton, overnight low temperatures have warmed 1.8 degrees since 1895, so our air conditioners have run a little bit longer over time.

Warm Summer Nights

Between 1895 and 2018, the United States has seen a 1.8 degree increase overnight low temperatures. 

We’ll actually have a seasonable day, with high temperatures in the mid- to upper 80s on the mainland and low 80s at the shore. However, the biggest story I would imagine is, “How long can I be outside?”

Monday will not be a washout. However, before 9 a.m. and after 2 p.m., there will be hit-or-miss showers and storms around, with the highest coverage toward sunset. Something called a mesoscale convective system will bring the potential for rain in the morning, with a cold front bringing the activity during the afternoon.

I don’t believe there will be any severe weather. However, any rain could be heavy and bring roadway flooding. Multiple inches of rain are expected, and our ground is soggy and can’t absorb much more water.

The ten hurricanes and tropical storms to make landfall In South Jersey since 1900

By 10 p.m., all will be dry. The cold front will bring in not-so-much cooler air, but drier air. This will be seen by the decrease in cloud cover overnight. Areas of fog will develop late. Temperatures will slide through the 70s during the evening. Morning lows Tuesday will range from the upper 60s to low 70s — seasonable.

Tuesday and Wednesday will both be in the same in our post cold front world. The dew points will be down, between 60 and 65 degrees, a touch humid. However, during the summer, drier air means hotter air (think the desert Southwest), and that is what we will have.

High temperatures will be around 90 to the low 90s on the mainland, with low to mid-80s in Ship Bottom and the shore. However, the heat index will be about the same as the air temperatures, so it’ll be pretty decent for South Jersey summer standards. Just avoid direct, intense sunlight and leave your pets off the blacktop. Morning sun will mix with a few afternoon clouds.

The dew points will climb Thursday, transitioning into our weekend weather pattern. Dew points will get humid, in the 65- to 70- degree range. I have a high temperature just a tick below 90 on the mainland. However, Atlantic City International Airport may reach 90, which would be our second heat wave of the year. We’ll have a partly sunny sky.

The weekend will be sticky and stormy, though no washouts are expected. I have a dry icon for Sunday now, but keep the possibility of a storm in the back of your mind.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Load comments