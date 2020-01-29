High pressure continues to pump in dry air to the region. This weekend, a storm system will cut in from the Gulf of Mexico northeast toward the mid-Atlantic, and I have more details on what kind of precipitation cocktail we will see Saturday.
Temperatures will be seasonable to begin Thursday, chilly compared to the past couple of nights. We’ll begin in the low 20s inland — jacket and gloves territory — with upper 20s near the shore. We should have a mix of sun and clouds overhead.
An area of high pressure will make its closest pass to South Jersey during the day.
A storm system in the Gulf of Mexico on Wednesday will want to cut north, but high pressure will stiff arm it off the Florida coast, into the Atlantic Ocean.
The result will be another dry day for us. Highs will top out in the low 40s on a gentle, northeast breeze.
The last full night of January will have high clouds at times. This will help to trap some of the heat of the day toward the surface, but not all of it. We’ll fall into the 30s shortly after dark. Morning lows Friday will range from the mid-20s in Corbin City on the mainland to the mid-30s in Cape May and the shore.
Friday will be a milder day, thanks to the air mass having a little more southerly influence. We’ll top out just near 50 for highs. While I believe it stayS dry, there will be an area of rain showers just offshore, thanks to a passing piece of mid-level energy. It should be fairly cloudy at the shore, with more sunshine toward the New Jersey Turnpike.
No umbrellas will be needed Friday night, though clouds will thicken. We’ll begin our day Saturday around 30, with mid-30s at the shore.
The lack of arctic air will play heavily into what we see Saturday, and it gives me confidence on a few more details.
This system will be at least half, if not completely all, rain Saturday. This will depend on the storm track.
Snow lovers will want a storm track far enough away so there’s less of an warming, offshore wind, but not too far as to be dry.
Plus it needs to be strong enough to generate its own cold air. That’s a hard combination, but that’s the formula for a roughly 50/50 rain and snow storm.
Minor stage coastal flooding will be possible, but the quarter moon — which brings naturally lower tides — is lending a helping hand.
The timing will need to be sorted out for one more day. However, it will be Saturday, perhaps going into Saturday night. Any snow that could fall would struggle to accumulate.
The storm will get out quickly Sunday and there should be plenty of afternoon sunshine on a breezy, but mild-for-January day. Highs will be 45-50, with northwest winds 15-20 mph. Traveling to or from friends’ and families’ houses for the Super Bowl but not be impacted.
