Shore Medical Center and Cape Regional Medical Center have a good shot at getting additional federal funding related to the COVID-19 crisis, after being left out of the most recent funding for hospitals in hardest-hit areas, Congressman Jeff Van Drew, R-2nd, said Friday.
A telephone meeting Thursday about the two hospitals’ need for more financial support with Deputy Secretary of Health and Human Services Eric Hargan and other HHS staffers went very well, Van Drew said.
“They were very supportive. ... They understood the issue and problem,” Van Drew said. “It definitely will be a positive result, but the exact amount and time I don’t know.”
He said the funds would either come from a new assistance bill or from money left over from the last one. He expects an announcement “sooner rather than later.”
It was the same day Gov. Phil Murphy announced nonemergency surgeries and other medical services can resume in the state’s hospitals as of May 26, which means they can again generate income to survive.
The ability to resume elective surgery will “help a lot,” Van Drew said
“American healthcare providers deserve our support during #COVID-19, and ... @HHSgov is working hard to get these critical funds out to #NJ providers,” HHS tweeted Thursday in response to a Van Drew tweet saying the meeting went well.
To receive funding from the last round of “hotspot” funding, a hospital was required to have had 100 confirmed COVID-19 patients by April 10. Shore and Cape Regional did not hit the threshold by that deadline, so they got no money, while AtlantiCare Regional Health Care got $26 million.
At the same time, the hospitals had to stop doing the elective surgeries and other services that would typically fund their operations.
Shore has estimated its losses at $24 million, and Cape Regional at $8.3 million.
The two hospitals released a statement jointly thanking local and national political leaders for their support in addressing the unfairness in the funding formula.
The list was long, including Van Drew, U.S. Sens. Robert Menendez and Cory Booker, both D-NJ; along with State Sen. Chris Brown, R-Atlantic; Atlantic County Board of Freeholders Chairman Frank Formica, Atlantic County Sheriff Eric Scheffler, and the city government of Somers Point. Each has pledged and provided support for both hospitals, the statement said.
“Shore and Cape were in need, and we are pleased to say that our public officials answered the call,” said Shore Medical Center Chief Financial Officer David Hughes and Cape Regional Medical Center Chief Financial Officer Mark Gill.
“Our representatives know that the lives of the staff and the patients in South Jersey matter, and both Shore and Cape should receive the same considerations as other hospitals in the state and throughout the country.”
