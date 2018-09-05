Two more lawsuits have been filed against Stockton University in federal court alleging the school failed to protect students from harassment and sexual assault.
The lawsuits, filed Monday in Camden, revolve around two former female Stockton students who say they were harassed and assaulted.
Five lawsuits were filed this summer against the school, some from women who said they were sexually assaulted at a rogue off-campus fraternity called Pi Kappa Phi, and that the school did not take sufficient action to warn or protect students from the rogue frat.
Another lawsuit alleged that a woman was raped and assaulted by the son of a counselor at the school.
One of the two new lawsuits alleges a sexual assault at Pi Kappa Phi while the other alleges stalking and assault on the Stockton campus.
This story is developing. Check back for details.
