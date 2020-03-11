Eight more people have tested presumed positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, bringing the state's total number of cases to 23, said Gov. Phil Murphy said Wednesday.
Two of the cases have not been linked to any known exposure, Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli said during a briefing.
"Two of these cases do not have exposure to COVID-19, either a confirmed case of COVID-19 or travel from an area that has had community spread of COVID-19," she said.
Persichilli said four of the new cases are in Bergen County, two are in Middlesex County and two are in Monmouth County. Three cases are women, and five are men. The ages of the patients who tested presumed positive range from 17 to 66. They are still early in the process of determining how the patients came in contact with the virus, Persichilli said.
The World Health Organization designated COVID-19 a pandemic Wednesday.
There are now 37 patients under investigation, Persichilli said. Of those, 20 have had samples collected that are on their way to be tested. The other 17 will have their samples collected and tested at the state lab later today.
In an interview Wednesday, Murphy said that of the 22 living cases of COVID-19, 20 are hospitalized and two are under self-quarantine at home. One patient was confirmed to have died Tuesday.
"Clearly, this is something that is irritative," Murphy said in an interview with WCBS Newsradio 880. "We are doing everything we can to stay out ahead of this. So far, at least, testing has not been a logjam. We don't take that for granted, and we're doing everything we can to shorten that time frame."
For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.
Globally, the case count outside China has multiplied 13-fold over the past two weeks to over 118,000, with the disease now responsible for 4,291 deaths, WHO said.
As the illness spreads, panic buying has led to empty shelves in many stores.
ShopRite has placed purchase limits on disinfectant cleaners and wipes, soap and other items in high demand.
“You may have noticed that we are starting to experience short supplies on products that are in high demand during this time,” according to an email sent to customers Wednesday morning. “We’re working with our suppliers to keep these items on the shelf for you, and we appreciate your cooperation in limiting your purchases to four so that everyone can get the products they need.”
Water and cough/cold over-the-counter medicines are also under purchase limits, according to the letter.
Linwood Public Schools announced Wednesday that any student, staff member, parent or visitor who is experiencing flu-like symptoms or has recently traveled to an area under a Level 3 Travel Health Notice by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — areas that include China, Hong Kong, Italy, Iran and South Korea — may not enter any Linwood schools or attend any school events.
The Atlantic County Institute of Technology on Tuesday held an emergency faculty meeting about developing lesson plans for two weeks of home instruction, said Tom Forkin, a teacher at the school.
The Casino Reinvestment Development Authority said Wednesday it also is keeping an eye on the spread.
"The (CRDA) is closely monitoring developments related to COVID-19," the statement reads. "We are consulting with and following the guidelines provided by the Governor’s Office and the New Jersey Department of Health. The authority is prepared to take any precautions necessary to ensure the safety of our staff, event attendees and visitors."
Staff Writer David Danzis contributed to this report.
Adam Sandler at Hard Rock
Hey you guys. We've been looking forward to this upcoming tour for a long time but after a lot of thought we have decided to postpone the March dates. Health officials say that large gatherings should be avoided to help stop or prevent the spread of the coronavirus, so we will—— Adam Sandler (@AdamSandler) March 11, 2020
Adam Sandler's March 14 show at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City has been postponed. No new date is listed on the venue's website.
Avalon’s Shop-A-Holics event
Originally scheduled for March 12-14 at The Princeton and The Whitebrier in Avalon, the “Avalon Shop-A-Holics Weekend” has been canceled due to the spread of COVID-19. It will not be rescheduled.
Air Force Band Concert in Ocean City
The current tour of the brass ensemble of the U.S. Air Force Heritage of America Band, including a free show that had been scheduled for March 15 at the Ocean City Music Pier, has been canceled. The city hopes to reschedule the performance at a later date.
Lines on the Pines
The event was scheduled for Sunday at Stockton University.
Reception for HERstory exhibit at Noyes Arts Garage
The reception for the African American Heritage Museum of Southern NJ exhibit, entitled Talking About HERstory, which focuses on dozens of African American South Jersey women, has been postponed from Friday to 1 to 2 p.m. April 11 in the Noyes Arts Garage of Stockton University, 2200 Fairmount Ave., Atlantic City.
