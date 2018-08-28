Two more mosquito samples in Atlantic County have tested positive for West Nile Virus, making it a total of nine positive samples for the county this year, according a spokesperson for the county.
The latest samples were collected in Northfield in the 1200 block of Zion Road and the 700 block of Debora Street, according to Linda Gilmore.
Previous samples were found in Hammonton, Pleasantville, Lindwood and Northfield.
West Nile Virus is carried by infected mosquitoes and can be transmitted to birds, animals and humans.
According to the Centers of Disease Control, most humans will not develop symptoms but those who do may experience headaches, fever and body aches.
State health officials confirmed three human cases of West Nile Virus in 2018 in elderly residents in Essex, Hudson and Hunterdon counties, according to the release.
