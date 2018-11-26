If you read the winter forecast, I believe our pattern now will be very similar to winter.
Storms in quick succession, like we had Saturday and will again Monday, will be the theme.
Pockets of roadway flooding, coastal flooding and perhaps some power outages will be the case Monday as another low pressure system moves through.
The rest of the week will be dry, but we will string along a stretch of windy days not seen in a while.
Let’s start with Monday. The risk for a rain shower will begin as early as 7 a.m away from the Parkway.
However, the morning will be mostly dry, with the bulk of the rain arriving after noon. So, focus outdoor activities on the morning. Anticipate a tricky commute if you’re heading between the shore and mainland, though.
Minor stage coastal flooding will occur. Levels will be similar to how they were Sunday morning.
Tides will crest between 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Do not drive on roads with water on them. It will be salt water and will ruin your vehicle over time. Move your cars if you need to.
The heaviest rain won’t fall until 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., from south to north. So, during the afternoon, take it easy on the roads. Similar to Saturday, the center of the low pressure will track closely along the coast. I expect winds to ramp up quickly, with gusts in the 30s and 40s likely. Rainfall totals of 0.50 to 1.00 will be expected, so pockets of roadway flooding (as opposed to coastal flooding) will occur.
Monday night will then see the low pressure move into New England. Winds flip to the northwest and stay stiff, with sustained winds around 15 mph. That will dry us out and lower water levels. Coastal flooding will be over by Tuesday morning.
A punch of arctic air will then snake around a large upper low pressure system that will stretch from Atlantic Canada to the Great Lakes. Tuesday will be in the mid-40s, aided by a mix of sun and clouds.
Wednesday will be when the full brunt of the chill arrives. Highs will stay in the 30s for the third time this month.
Again, though, we will have a partly sunny sky. Thursday will bring us full sunshine, which will help push highs into the 40s.
One commonality from Tuesday through Thursday?
The wind on your face. Northwest winds should consistently blow around 15 mph, with gusts in the 30s.
It may be our windiest stretch since July 21 to 23.
