A storm system that moved quickly through South Jersey has caused power outages to more than 500 Atlantic City Electric customers Wednesday.
As of 6 p.m., 535 household customers without service in Atlantic County, said Ben Armstrong with Atlantic City Electric.
Approximately 400 customers are without power in the Mays Landing and Egg Harbor Township area, caused by heavy rains and lightning strikes during the storm.
Repair crews have been dispatched to the affected areas and service is expected to be restored sometime this evening.
In Galloway Township, firefighters were called to a house on Odessa Drive for a fire that was reportedly caused by a lightning strike. Officials have not ruled the cause of fire, but crews did put out the blaze
This story is developing. Check back for details.
