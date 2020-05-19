Wind damage seen in South Jersey, wind alert in effect Tuesday Strong winds Tuesday, prompted the National Weather Service to issue a wind advisory through 8 p.m. for Ocean, Atlantic and Cape May counties. Small tree limbs can fall, as well as damage loose, outdoor objects, due to the wind. Sustained winds will be 20 to 30 mph at the shore and in Cape May County, with gusts regularly 40 to 45 mph. On the mainland, west of the Garden State Parkway, expected winds a bit lower, between 15 and 25 mph, with gusts 35 to 40 mph. However, rouge gusts can be higher. Atlantic City International Airport gusted to 48 mph just before 11 a.m. Wind Damage Reports At 2 p.m., Power lines were reported down in Cape May At 2:30 p.m., Power lines were down near Wildwood. At 2:49 p.m., a tree fell on Route 30 in Mullica Township on Columbia Road. At 3:42 p.m., another tree fell in Mullica, this time on the Atlantic City Expressway near Farley Plaza. Lane restrictions were in place. At 4 p.m., power lines were down in Ocean City. At 4 p.m., power lines were down in Dennisville. Strong Winds likely Wednesday Expect winds to howl again Wednesday, and another advisory may be put into place.

Track of Arthur Tropical Storm Arthur became Post-Tropical Cyclone Arthur with the 11 a.m. Tuesday advisory from the National Hurricane Center. Even though maximum sustained winds are 60 mph, stronger than Tuesday, Arthur lost the warm core characteristics of a tropical cyclone, leading the change in classification. Arthur is south of Cape Cod and east of Virginia Beach. It will continue to move east Tuesday, eventually working south to Bermuda Thursday morning. Also important to note is that a strong, upper level low pressure system sits to our west. This will help push Arthur out to sea, plus provide the pressure gradient needed to generate stiff winds. After Arthur leaves, it will play a role into our weather into Memorial Day Weekend. +2 How hurricane messaging has improved since Sandy ATLANTIC CITY — The National Weather Service has taken steps to ensure the public is not lef…

Coastal Flooding Be prepared to move your cars, and don’t drive through the floodwater. However, widespread minor flood stage will be likely with the Tuesday evening high tide. The strong northeast winds, as well as the long fetch of the winds into the ocean, bring the flooding. The Wednesday morning high tide stays out of flood range, but (just) minor flood stage will occur with the evening high tide in the bays. Tidal waters will recede Thursday, despite the new moon, which brings naturally high tides, Friday. Coastal flooding conditions have trended downward, thankfully, as Arthur stayed on the southern and eastern edge of the National Hurricane Center's 'cone of uncertainty'. Being farther away, it has a smaller influence on our tides. Minor flood stage brings the typical, nuisance flooding, seen about two dozen times a year. The first block or two of bayside roadways will likely have water and roads like Route 30 and Route 40 in and near Atlantic City may be closed for a short while. No water inundation will be expected.

Everyone in New Jersey can uses this tool to estimate street flooding. Input the tide height above the mean higher high water (MHHW) value, using a website like the Stevens' Institute of Technology , and get an estimate of how much coastal flooding you will see during the high tide. The Surging Seas Risk Finder by ClimateCentral, an independent organization in New Jersey researching and reporting the facts about climate change and its impact on the public, is meant to show the rising waters from climate change. However, it can also be used for specific coastal flooding events.

Cape May County residents can use a local flood mapper tool Cape May County has an interactive web tool that allows you to see roughly what flooding will be like, down to street level, in the county. The flood mapper tool allows you to visualize the coastal flooding event by clicking on the region of the county (North, Central and South) you are searching for, clicking on the tide height and moving about the map. Current tide heights are listed for Ocean City, Sea Isle City and Cape May. However, to view what the flood will look like for a future flood event, the Mid Atlantic River Forecasting Center will help. Using the MARFC page, click on the tide forecast for Ocean City and/or Cape May. For Sea Isle City, you can extrapolate the flood stage forecast in one of the other two sites for there.

Out on the water, rip current and high surf alerts Do not swim in the waters and small boats should be kept docked Tuesday and Wednesday. Long period east-northeast swells have developed Tuesday, which will continue into Wednesday and perhaps through the week, too. Furthermore, waves are breaking at 7- to 9- feet. Swimming in these conditions will be dangerous. As a result, a rip currents and high surf alert are both in effect through 6 p.m. Wednesday. This is when rip currents are most deadly to you A heat wave that drives you to the shore, warm water temperature that draws you to the surf … Gale warning will be in effect through 6 a.m. Wednesday. Seas out in the Atlantic Ocean will be between 8- to 12- feet from through Wednesday night, peaking Wednesday. Seas will be 5- to 8- Thursday into Thursday night. On the Delaware Bay, expect 3- to 5-foot waves through Thursday night. Small boats are not recommended to head out on the water. Expect minor beach erosion as the persistent winds eat away at the shoreline.

Rain Despite the coastal concern, we actually stay mostly to completely dry until Friday. Strong high pressure will be in New England and while there will be clouds and strong winds, no wet weather will be expected until that upper level low pressure moves in for part of Memorial Day weekend.

Memorial Day Weekend As we welcome visitors to our shores, my thoughts have not changed much on the holiday weekend's forecast. Saturday will be the warmest day of the week, warm enough to lay out on the sand comfortably. However, you will have to dodge a few showers in South Jersey. Thankfully, no washout will be likely. Sunday and Monday still look dry from Bridgeton to Brigantine and everywhere in between. It'll be comfortably cool - just let the breeze roll through the windows, with highs at or above 70 on the mainland, with the shore in the mid to upper 60s.