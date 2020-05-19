We’ll copy and paste Tuesday’s weather into Wednesday, with winds, a round of coastal flooding, hazardous seas but dry weather. The rest of the week will be calmer, as temperatures warm up.

We’ll start the day with a mix of clouds and sun, with temperatures starting in the upper 40s.

Sustained winds of 15-25 mph will be likely throughout the day. Wind gusts will be 35-40 mph. All of this will be windy, but slightly less so than Tuesday, when Atlantic City International Airport gusted to 48 mph.

Like a good defensive line, high pressure has stuffed the incoming storm system in the Deep South with enough dry air to keep us rain-free. High temperatures will range from the upper 50s at the shore, exposed to the chilly ocean breeze, to the upper 60s in Bridgeton and Upper Deerfield Township.

Along the coast, a high risk for rip currents will be present, thanks to an east-northeasterly swell. Swimming will be dangerous Wednesday, not to mention cold without a wet suit. Boating is not recommended either, with high seas and strong winds.

One more round of coastal flooding will be expected with the Wednesday evening high tide. This will be limited to just the most susceptible spots, where standing water will reside on the roads for a few hours.

Find high tide times near you

Winds will diminish Wednesday night as the center of the high pressure moves slightly closer from New England. Expect a partly cloudy sky. Temperatures will fall into the 50s during the evening. Overnight, expect mid-40s for lows everywhere.

We’ll see a little more sunshine Thursday as opposed to Wednesday. Wind gusts will be in the 20s, breezy, but not much to write home about. The east, as opposed to northeast, component of the wind will boost afternoon high temperatures just a bit. In the sunshine, it will feel warm. The seas and surf will wane, though rip currents will remain a threat.

The high pressure will move out to sea Friday, pushing what is now the remnants of Arthur toward Bermuda. Losing that strong defense, the rain bottled up in the southern Appalachians will start to push in.

Thankfully, we’ll kick off Memorial Day weekend with a dry Friday. In fact, with southeasterly winds, temperatures will take a jump up. Instead of 50s, expect 60 at the shore, with 70s on the mainland. Clouds will thicken as the day goes on.

Rain will eventually work in Friday evening, and we will have rain showers for our first unofficial night of summer 2020. By Saturday morning, that initial band will have passed.

A coastal storm will then spin up, but it should be too far away for anything more than spotty Saturday showers. Overall, it will not be a washout. It won’t be a beach or pool day, but it’ll be OK to enjoy the outdoors safely.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Load comments