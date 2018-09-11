Morey's Piers will soon say goodbye to Flitzer.
The amusement pier will have a final farewell for the roller coaster on Sept. 23 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. , according to the organization's Facebook page.
The ride opened in 1983 and the party, which will take place on Surfside Pier, will feature an 80's cover band and free rides for patrons, according to the Facebook page.
