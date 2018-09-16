WILDWOOD — Morey’s Piers will host an Oktoberfest on the Boardwalk for three consecutive weekends starting 5 p.m. Friday, Sept. 21.
The Oktoberfest, which will take place at Wilhelm’s Bier Garten on Mariner's Pier near Schellenger Avenue, will begin with a ceremonial keg tapping of Warsteiner beer.
The festival will feature live entertainment from a variety of bands on the Coca-Cola stage near the ferris wheel, German beer, German food, a “rootbier garten” for kids, activities for kids, pumpkin funnel cake and more.
Tickets can be purchased online at Morey’s Piers website or onsite at the pier. Single day Oktoberfest ride wristbands for Friday or Sunday admission are $24.95 for guests 48 inches and taller and $19.95 for those under 48 inches tall, according to a statement from Morey’s Piers. Saturday tickets are priced at $29.95 for guests 48 inches and taller; $24.95 for guest under 48 inches.
The festival will be held Sept. 21-23 and 28-30, and Oct. 5-7. The pier will be open from 5 to 11 p.m. Fridays, noon to 11 p.m. Saturdays and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays.
