Early morning storms caused power outages in Atlantic County.
According to Atlantic City Electric, approximately 250 customers experienced electrical outages beginning at 6:20 a.m. Repair crews are in route to Pleasantville and Hamilton Township, where a majority of the outages have occurred.
Power is estimated to be restored by 10 a.m.
