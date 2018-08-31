LED lights (3)
Buy Now

Atlantic City Electric worker Geoff Lawson, left, replaces a streetlight with an LED lamp Friday in Atlantic City. The LED lights, at right with a standard lamp, are brighter and more efficient.

 ERIN SERPICO / Staff Writer

Early morning storms caused power outages in Atlantic County.

According to Atlantic City Electric, approximately 250 customers experienced electrical outages beginning at 6:20 a.m. Repair crews are in route to Pleasantville and Hamilton Township, where a majority of the outages have occurred.

Power is estimated to be restored by 10 a.m. 

Never miss breaking news as it happens! Sign up now to receive alerts delivered to your inbox.

Contact: 609-272-7286

LCarroll@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPress_LC

Tags

Joined the Press in November 2016. Graduate of Quinnipiac University. Previously worked as a freelance reporter in suburban Philadelphia and news/talk radio producer.

Recommended for you

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.