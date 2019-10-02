The Atlantic County Office of Mosquito Control has postponed doing aerial sprays against mosquitos in portions of Hammonton, Northfield and Pleasantville
The cancellation was made due to unfavorable weather conditions (high winds and temperatures).
Weather permitting, the county will plan to spray tomorrow evening between 5 and 7 PM.
It's part of the county’s ongoing efforts to control adult mosquitoes and reduce the spread of mosquito-borne illness, according to the county.
Atlantic County Public Health Officer Patricia Diamond has said this year is an extremely active season for mosquito-borne illness, not only in New Jersey but throughout the country.
Atlantic County’s first case of human eastern equine encephalitis was recently confirmed in a resident who is receiving treatment, county health officials have said. The mosquito-transmitted disease was confirmed by the New Jersey Department of Health.
EEE, which can also kill horses, is one of several mosquito-borne illnesses, along with West Nile virus. To date, two Atlantic County residents have been confirmed for West Nile and are also under medical care, according to the county.
In Hammonton, the aerial application will treat the area bounded by First Road, Boyer Avenue, Main Road, Route 30, Virginia Avenue, Liberty Street, Fairview Avenue, Fourth Street, Old Forks Road, Ranere Avenue and Fifteenth Street.
In Northfield, the aerial application will treat the area bounded by Burroughs Avenue, Oakcrest Avenue, Shore Road, Vernon Avenue, northeast along marsh edge, northwest along the Zion Road/Tilton Road intersection through the western border of Northfield and southwest along Maple Run.
In Pleasantville, the aerial application will treat the area bounded by Ridgewood Avenue, the marsh edge, Franklin Avenue, northeast to Adams Avenue, northwest along Adams Avenue to the western and southwestern borders of Pleasantville.
Each aerial spray application will use Duet HD, the trade name for Sumithrin and Prallethrin, applied as an ultra-low volume aerosol. The Environmental Protection Agency does not require people to relocate or take special precautions during mosquito control spraying.
The rain date for all scheduled sprays will be 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 3.
EEE has been detected in 65 mosquito samples in 13 New Jersey counties this year. Other human cases have been confirmed in Somerset and Union counties.
Transmission is most common in and around swamps in the Atlantic and Gulf Coast states and in the Great Lakes region, according to the CDC.
Most people infected with EEE have no symptoms, but some become ill. Severe cases of EEE begin with the sudden onset of headache, high fever, chills and vomiting four to 10 days after a mosquito bite. The illness may then progress to disorientation, seizures or coma.
There is no human vaccine for EEE, but the risk of contracting it can be reduced by using insect repellent, wearing long sleeves and pants when outdoors, removing standing water from yards, cleaning gutters of water and debris, and installing and repairing window and door screens.
For more information about EEE and West Nile, visit aclink.org/publichealth or call the Division of Public Health at 609-645-5971. For assistance in removing stagnant puddles or floodwater from a property, call the Office of Mosquito Control at 609-645-5948.
For more information, visit www.atlantic-county.org/mosquito-control.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.