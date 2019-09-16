The Atlantic County Office of Mosquito Control is scheduled to perform two ground sprays for portions of Brigantine and Northfield this week.
Between 4 a.m. and 6:30 a.m., on Monday, areas in Brigantine along north 12th Street, Shore Drive, Traverse Place, Gold Course Drive, Lafayette Boulevard, Risley Road, Bayshore Avenue, south 6th Street and Beach Avenue will be treated.
During the same time frame on Tuesday, areas in Northfield in the area bounded by New Road, Oakcrest Avenue, Leeds Avenue, Marita Ann Drive, Oak Avenue, Burroughs Avenue, Zion Road and Mill Road will be treated.
The ground spray treatment uses an ultra-low volume aerosol of Zenivex, and is used to control the adult mosquito population and reduce the spread of mosquito-borne illness.
So far this year, mosquitoes in areas of Northfield and Somers Point have tested positive for West Nile Virus.
According to the county, the Environmental Protection Agency does not require people to relocate or take special precautions during the spraying. However, residents may choose to stay indoors, keep windows shut, turn off fans or air conditioners, and keep pets and children's toys indoors to avoid exposure.
For further information, please call the Atlantic County Office of Mosquito Control at 609-645-5948.
The area in Northfield to be sprayed has been updated to reflect an update on the Atlantic County Office of Mosquito Control website.
