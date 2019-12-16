A Code Blue alert, intended to assist municipalities in protecting vulnerable citizens during cold weather, has started to come in for the chilly and, at times, wintry week ahead.
Early spring may still bring some surprises, but most expect the Code Blue nights and the fi…
In Atlantic County, Linda Gilmore, public information officer for the county, says that the alert will run through Thursday. Those seeking warmth in the county should contact their local Office of Emergency Management officials for shelter locations. Contact information is available at: readyatlantic.org.
Cape May County’s Code Blue, will be in effect later in the week from 6:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. Wednesday and Thursday nights. People seeking temporary shelter in a warming center should contact their local municipality. Additional resources are available by calling the county Homeless Hotline Service at 877-886-1325 or 609-886-1325. More information can be found at capemaycountynj.gov.
In Cumberland County, the Code Blue will be active on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday nights. Warming centers will be opened from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m., according to the county's Code Blue Coalition. Shelters are located in Bridgeton at St. Andrew’s Church, 186 E. Commerce Street and in Millville at Trinity United Methodist Church, Ben Corson Hall, located at 100 S. 2nd Street.
For those who need transportation from Vineland to Millville, there will be a Cumberland County Sherriff’s Bus at the corner of Landis and N.E. Blvd. at 5:30pm.
A Code Blue is required within 24 to 48 hours of one of the following, based on National Weather Service forecasts: temperatures 25 degrees or lower without precipitation, 32 degrees or lower with precipitation or wind chills at or below 0 for a period of two or more hours.
Low temperatures Sunday night and Monday will not be below 25. However, they will near or below 32 degrees on the mainland both nights (the shore likely stays above freezing) with precipitation falling. Snow and freezing rain will begin Monday morning, flipping to rain during the afternoon. While unlikely, freezing rain will not be ruled out late Monday night among the rain.
A sunny, windy Sunday will be in store as high pressure quickly passes through. Then, anothe…
Lows Wednesday and Thursday nights will be in the teens on the mainland, with low to mid-20s at the shore. That is about 10 degrees below average for this time of the year. Friday night will be 20-25 on the mainland, with 25-30 degree readings at the shore.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.