On May 24th in Sea Isle City, crowds flocked to the beach and boardwalk despite the cloudy cool weather.

 Matthew Strabuk / For The Press

As South Jersey continues to be the battleground between a low-pressure system to the south and a high-pressure system to the north, cloud cover and a few showers will continue on a cool Thursday. Warm, even hot weather will arrive over Father’s Day Weekend.

A few showers will be present through 10 a.m., as the weather system moves south to north across the area. Rainfall totals will be light, typically under a tenth of an inch. With all of this cloud cover Wednesday and Thursday, you’d expect to see more. However, we still remain under just enough influence from high pressure to the north to keep it a mostly dry forecast.

Expect a mostly cloudy to cloudy sky Thursday as we stay damp and cooler. After starting out at or just around 60 for morning lows, afternoon highs will be 70 to 75 degrees, with a few higher readings out in places like Bridgeton.

Temperatures will fall through the 60s during the evening and not fall much more than that. This is all thanks to the cloud cover acting like a blanket, keeping the heat of the day in, along with a southeast wind, where water temperatures are in the 60s. Morning lows Friday will be in the low to mid-60s.

Eventually, the high pressure system will move to our east, turning winds southerly along the clockwise spinning system. That pesky low pressure system will continue to influence our weather, not only through Friday, but until the early part of next week. It’s because it’s a cutoff low pressure system, a system removed from the steering currents of the jet stream, left to meander on its own.

Friday through Sunday will be all about the same. Southerly winds will gradually push temperatures into the summer weather we expect for June. Temperatures will be about 80 Friday in Cape May Court House and the mainland, with lows in the 70s in Cape May and the shore. Come Saturday, the summer solstice and Father’s Day, we’ll be in the mid-80s inland, with upper 70s to near 80 at the shore.

The southerly winds will be critical for the rain forecast. We’ll get into this cycle of dry mornings, with sunshine, and scattered p.m. pop-up thunderstorms. However, due to the stabilizing southerly sea breeze, only the mainland, generally west of the Garden State Parkway, will see the majority of these storms. The shore will likely be dry, though you will likely see towering clouds looking across the bay.

Pivotal Weather Weekend

Future precipitation according to the Global Forecast System (GFS) model from Friday to Sunday. Note how the afternoon thunderstorms largely stay on the manland. 

Even on the mainland, I don’t anticipate washouts. If you have a Father’s Day cookout, just make sure you have a place to safely run into in case you get a thunderstorm for 30 to 60 minutes or so.

