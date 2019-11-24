Sunny Fall Foliage

Maple trees lining Hammonton Lake Park show off bright colors as the fall foliage season hits its peak in South Jersey. (Oct 23, 2019)

 LAUREN CARROLL / Multimedia Reporter

With Sunday’s storm system in the rear-view mirror, we can look forward to a mostly dry week ahead as we start preparing for the Thanksgiving holiday. Also moving will be the air, as strong winds may cause problems Wednesday and Thursday.

As we start off our Monday, we’ll have a just-on-target start to the week.

Morning lows will be in the mid-30s in Northfield and on the mainland, while Wildwood and the shore will hover in the low 40s.

High pressure will be the name of the game for the beginning of the week. As noted in previous columns, it will be coming from the deep South, which will set us up for a warm middle of the week.

For Monday, though, expect seasonable sunshine, with afternoon highs in the mid-50s.

Monday night will be comfortable for late November. Temperatures will fall through the 40s and bottom out between 35-40 degrees most everywhere.

As high pressure nears us more Tuesday, we do still look for a mild November day. A light jacket in the morning will be good. However, you can shed it for the afternoon.

Highs will top out just around 60 everywhere, which is about 10 degrees above average for this time of the year.

While that high pressure system will influence our weather Wednesday, so will a storm system.

My thoughts have not changed regarding the busy travel day. It’ll be a mostly to completely dry day.

A line of rain will significantly weaken as it moves in during the afternoon, and I do not expect much more than isolated showers.

So while that’s good news for driving, we do have to contend with strong winds. Winds will whip out of the west starting midday Wednesday.

Sustained winds 20 to even 30 mph out of the southwest will be the case during the afternoon. Gusts will be 35-45 mph. It may be enough to cause problems at Atlantic City International Airport, Philly or Newark. Check with your airline.

The southwest wind will warm us up, though. Expect widespread 60s across the area and T-shirt weather, perhaps, for us.

Come Thanksgiving, the wind will switch from the warming southwest to chilly northwest. High temperatures will likely occur in the morning, reaching around 50 degrees. So, early turkey trots or high school football games won’t be all that uncomfortable.

However, pack the jacket for the feast. We fall into the 40s and 30s in the afternoon. Wind chills will be in the 30s for much of the day.

Spotty power outages and downed tree branches will be likely during the Wednesday afternoon to Thanksgiving time frame. Most should be OK, but you may want to have a backup plan in place with your friends and family.

