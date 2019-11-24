With Sunday’s storm system in the rear-view mirror, we can look forward to a mostly dry week ahead as we start preparing for the Thanksgiving holiday. Also moving will be the air, as strong winds may cause problems Wednesday and Thursday.
The winter outlook in South Jersey appears to be one with more snow shoveling and more bundl…
As we start off our Monday, we’ll have a just-on-target start to the week.
Morning lows will be in the mid-30s in Northfield and on the mainland, while Wildwood and the shore will hover in the low 40s.
High pressure will be the name of the game for the beginning of the week. As noted in previous columns, it will be coming from the deep South, which will set us up for a warm middle of the week.
For Monday, though, expect seasonable sunshine, with afternoon highs in the mid-50s.
Monday night will be comfortable for late November. Temperatures will fall through the 40s and bottom out between 35-40 degrees most everywhere.
As high pressure nears us more Tuesday, we do still look for a mild November day. A light jacket in the morning will be good. However, you can shed it for the afternoon.
Highs will top out just around 60 everywhere, which is about 10 degrees above average for this time of the year.
While that high pressure system will influence our weather Wednesday, so will a storm system.
My thoughts have not changed regarding the busy travel day. It’ll be a mostly to completely dry day.
A line of rain will significantly weaken as it moves in during the afternoon, and I do not expect much more than isolated showers.
So while that’s good news for driving, we do have to contend with strong winds. Winds will whip out of the west starting midday Wednesday.
Sustained winds 20 to even 30 mph out of the southwest will be the case during the afternoon. Gusts will be 35-45 mph. It may be enough to cause problems at Atlantic City International Airport, Philly or Newark. Check with your airline.
The southwest wind will warm us up, though. Expect widespread 60s across the area and T-shirt weather, perhaps, for us.
Come Thanksgiving, the wind will switch from the warming southwest to chilly northwest. High temperatures will likely occur in the morning, reaching around 50 degrees. So, early turkey trots or high school football games won’t be all that uncomfortable.
However, pack the jacket for the feast. We fall into the 40s and 30s in the afternoon. Wind chills will be in the 30s for much of the day.
The 2019-20 winter outlook is stormy, with early shots of arctic air. The potential for tric…
Spotty power outages and downed tree branches will be likely during the Wednesday afternoon to Thanksgiving time frame. Most should be OK, but you may want to have a backup plan in place with your friends and family.
7) Nov. 22, 1989
Two days before, South Jersey Nov. 20 with afternoon temperatures in the 60s. However, as The Press archives show, strong winds swept through on Tuesday. Which, presumably, was an icy wind, enough for 1.5 inches of snow to fall Nov. 22.
Talk about cold turkey, that snow pack and cold air lingered into Thanksgiving the following day. Both the high and low temperatures are record cold to this day, with a high of 31 and a frigid low of 10 degrees.
6) Nov. 19, 1955
Eight people were injured, two seriously, as a mix of snow and rain fell across the region. 0.4 inches of snow fell on that cold Saturday.
5) Nov. 16, 1936
It was only 0.1 inches, but it's enough to be measurable.
4) Nov. 13, 1904
The earliest, by year, on the list, the 0.2 inch amount came with temperatures not even falling to freezing.
3) Nov. 7, 2012
This will forever be known as the post-Superstorm Sandy snow storm. Not even two weeks removed from the destruction and devastation of the storm, 2.5 inches of snow fell on that date as rain turned to snow.
The heavy, wet snow, accumulated on debris yet to be carried away, the National Weather Service in Mount Holly noted. 18,000 Atlantic City Electric customers were without power.
2) Nov. 6, 1953
3.2 inches of snow, third for most one day snowfall on record, fell in the early part of the month at A.C. Airport. The Press archives reported on 65 mph winds and significant coastal flooding.
1) Nov. 5, 1973
This A.C. Airport 0.1 inch amount of snow takes home the gold for the earliest measurable snow on record. Again, the temperature didn't fall below freezing for this time, either.
Joe's 7-Day Forecast
However, South Jersey's seen flurries in October before
Oct. 29, 2011
One year before Superstorm Sandy struck, another unusual weather event happened in South Jersey. Unmeasurable wet snow and sleet mixed in with rain at times on this Saturday afternoon at A.C. Airport.
Oct. 10, 1979
According to retired National Weather Service Meteorologist Jim Eberwine, light rain and snow mixed around 2 and 3 p.m. at A.C. Marina then.
Oct. 06, 1935
Flakes have flown in South Jersey before Columbus Day. A.C. Marina reported a trace of snow or sleet on this day.
While a low temperature of 39 degrees on this day leaves some skepticism as to there was actually any frozen precipitation, there has been sleet even as warm as the low 40s before. Average lows are still in the mid-50s.
Be sure to watch Joe's daily forecast videos online. This forecast is updated Monday through Friday. For articles and more, you can also follo…
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.