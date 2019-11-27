WEST ATLANTIC CITY — A mother and her infant son were struck by a car while crossing the Black Horse Pike Tuesday evening.
At 4:59 p.m., officers responded to a crash on the Black Horse Pike and Venice Avenue. Police said Boris Tabekman, 65, of Mays Landing, was driving a 2008 Mercury Grand Marquis eastbound when he struck 27-year-old Nia Lovelace, of Mays Landing, who was crossing the roadway with her two sons, ages 6 and 18 months, to the nearby bus stop.
Lovelace sustained serious but non-life threatening injuries and was taken by ambulance to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center's City Campus in Atlantic City.
The-18 month-old was being pushed in a stroller by Lovelace at the time of the incident. Police said the infant was secured and remained in the carrier. He was also transported to an area hospital but had no apparent injuries. The 6-year-old was not involved in the crash and was not injured, police added.
Egg Harbor Township Police Department Officer Robert Moran and the Traffic Safety Unit are investigating the crash and citations are pending, according to police.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.