Friday, Saturday and Sunday don’t look to be washouts, but there will be definite wet periods that I can detail to help plan your Mother’s Day weekend.
It will be a balmy Friday morning, for mid-May standards.
Temperatures will start around 60 degrees, about 10 degrees above average.
The front that sat just to the south of us the past two days, keeping us cloudy and cooler, will lift north. We will break into a warmer pattern, with some sunshine throughout the day with a south to southwest wind (gusts to 25 mph).
In terms of rainfall, there’ll be isolated showers or storms after 11 a.m. Isolated means they will be few and far between, and most of your day will be dry and good for outdoor plans. Highs will be in the mid-70s on the mainland, to the upper 60s at the shore. A few 80s will be possible well inland.
The main threat will be overnight Friday into Saturday. At some point between 11 p.m. and 6 a.m., a line of showers and perhaps storms, will pass through. I would only expect 1-2 hours of this time to be wet. So, leave the rain gear at home unless you’ll be out late. Cape May County may very well end up dry.
As I’ve been saying for a couple of days, this weekend will be another 50-50 one. Saturday does look to be dry, under a brief blip of high pressure and a partly sunny sky.
Seasonable temperatures will mean if you want to do some planting with mom, focus it here, because the overall unsettled pattern will bring wet weather afterward.
A low-pressure system will come out of the mid-South and track somewhere in the mid-Atlantic. The ultimate track will determine how wet the day will be, since high pressure will try to stuff the rain at the door with dry air.
Regardless, plan on a wet Saturday night into at least Sunday morning. A stiff east wind will blow with this as well, though no coastal flooding will be expected. Sunday afternoon will dry out and, in a best-case scenario, will be completely dry. However, clouds and cool temperatures will be around. So outdoor brunch would need to be postponed.
The unsettled weather stays into the new weeks. Expect cooler weather and clouds to prevail and yes, some rain will be around. There are signals for a nor’easter in the early part of the week, but I’m not ready to call that the forecast yet.
