ATLANTIC CITY — Police have issued a traffic advisory ahead of the annual Atlantic City Triathlon on Saturday.

The eighth triathlon, dubbed “TRI AC,” is expected to draw 1,500 athletes to the city for the swim, bike and run.

Check-in for the event begins at 5 a.m. Saturday at Bader Field. The awards ceremony is scheduled for 11 a.m. at Kennedy Plaza on the Boardwalk.

Motorists are advised to use caution around the city and in the immediate surrounding area, with major delays and detours on the day of the event, according to the Police Department.

GALLERY: Major League Triathlon in Atlantic City

Major League Triathlon held an event on the Pennsylvania Avenue Beach in Atlantic City. Nine teams consisting of four competitors each battled the elements of wind and rain as each athlete completed a 400 yard swim, a six mile bike race and 1 mile run, in a relay style race.  Saturday July 21, 2018.

1 of 40

Exits 5, 4, 2 and 1 on the Atlantic City Expressway will be closed from 5 to 11 a.m.

Route 40/Albany Avenue is expected to have delays in both directions from 7 to 11 a.m.

Police recommend using Route 30 and the Atlantic City Expressway to enter and exit the city.

Ventnor residents should use West End Avenue as an alternate route.

The triathlon, organized by DelMoSports, will include a .25 mile swim, 11 mile bike and 5K run on a flat and fast course. TRI AC also features an Olympic distance triathlon, which includes a 1-mile swim, 22 mile bike ride and a 10K run.

For more information on the triathlon, visit delmosports.com.

Never miss breaking news as it happens! Sign up now to receive alerts delivered to your inbox.

Contact: 609-272-7239 ESerpico@pressofac.com Twitter @ACPressSerpico

Tags

Covering breaking news for The Press of Atlantic City since September 2016. Graduate of the University of Maryland, Central Jersey native.

Recommended for you

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.