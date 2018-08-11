Major League Triathlon held an event on the Pennsylvania Avenue Beach in Atlantic City. Nine teams consisting of four competitors each battled the elements of wind and rain as each athlete completed a 400 yard swim, a six mile bike race and 1 mile run, in a relay style race. Saturday July 21, 2018. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
Taylor Spivey of the San Diego Stingrays, was first to finish the first circuit of the Major League Triathlon. Major League Triathlon held an event on the Pennsylvania Avenue Beach in Atlantic City. Nine teams consisting of four competitors each battled the elements of wind and rain as each athlete completed a 400 yard swim, a six mile bike race and 1 mile run, in a relay style race. Saturday July 21, 2018. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
Tommy Zaferes of Carolina Gliders, finishes his bike leg of the Major League Triathlon. Zaferes and his team went on to win the event. Major League Triathlon held an event on the Pennsylvania Avenue Beach in Atlantic City. Nine teams consisting of four competitors each battled the elements of wind and rain as each athlete completed a 400 yard swim, a six mile bike race and 1 mile run, in a relay style race. Saturday July 21, 2018. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
The Carolina Gliders triathlon team of Chelsea Burns (left) Ben Kanute, Tommy Zaferes and Lindsey Jerdonek, were the winners of the Major League Atlantic City Triathlon. Major League Triathlon held an event on the Pennsylvania Avenue Beach in Atlantic City. Nine teams consisting of four competitors each battled the elements of wind and rain as each athlete completed a 400 yard swim, a six mile bike race and 1 mile run, in a relay style race. Saturday July 21, 2018. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
Major League Triathlon held an event on the Pennsylvania Avenue Beach in Atlantic City. Nine teams consisting of four competitors each battled the elements of wind and rain as each athlete completed a 400 yard swim, a six mile bike race and 1 mile run, in a relay style race. Saturday July 21, 2018. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
Competitors hit the waves near Steel Pier to start the Major League Triathlon. Major League Triathlon held an event on the Pennsylvania Avenue Beach in Atlantic City. Nine teams consisting of four competitors each battled the elements of wind and rain as each athlete completed a 400 yard swim, a six mile bike race and 1 mile run, in a relay style race. Saturday July 21, 2018. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
Major League Triathlon held an event on the Pennsylvania Avenue Beach in Atlantic City. Nine teams consisting of four competitors each battled the elements of wind and rain as each athlete completed a 400 yard swim, a six mile bike race and 1 mile run, in a relay style race. Saturday July 21, 2018. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
Major League Triathlon held an event on the Pennsylvania Avenue Beach in Atlantic City. Nine teams consisting of four competitors each battled the elements of wind and rain as each athlete completed a 400 yard swim, a six mile bike race and 1 mile run, in a relay style race. Saturday July 21, 2018. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
Major League Triathlon held an event on the Pennsylvania Avenue Beach in Atlantic City. Nine teams consisting of four competitors each battled the elements of wind and rain as each athlete completed a 400 yard swim, a six mile bike race and 1 mile run, in a relay style race. Saturday July 21, 2018. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
Major League Triathlon held an event on the Pennsylvania Avenue Beach in Atlantic City. Nine teams consisting of four competitors each battled the elements of wind and rain as each athlete completed a 400 yard swim, a six mile bike race and 1 mile run, in a relay style race. Saturday July 21, 2018. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
Major League Triathlon held an event on the Pennsylvania Avenue Beach in Atlantic City. Nine teams consisting of four competitors each battled the elements of wind and rain as each athlete completed a 400 yard swim, a six mile bike race and 1 mile run, in a relay style race. Saturday July 21, 2018. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
Major League Triathlon held an event on the Pennsylvania Avenue Beach in Atlantic City. Nine teams consisting of four competitors each battled the elements of wind and rain as each athlete completed a 400 yard swim, a six mile bike race and 1 mile run, in a relay style race. Saturday July 21, 2018. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
Major League Triathlon held an event on the Pennsylvania Avenue Beach in Atlantic City. Nine teams consisting of four competitors each battled the elements of wind and rain as each athlete completed a 400 yard swim, a six mile bike race and 1 mile run, in a relay style race. Saturday July 21, 2018. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
Major League Triathlon held an event on the Pennsylvania Avenue Beach in Atlantic City. Nine teams consisting of four competitors each battled the elements of wind and rain as each athlete completed a 400 yard swim, a six mile bike race and 1 mile run, in a relay style race. Saturday July 21, 2018. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
Major League Triathlon held an event on the Pennsylvania Avenue Beach in Atlantic City. Nine teams consisting of four competitors each battled the elements of wind and rain as each athlete completed a 400 yard swim, a six mile bike race and 1 mile run, in a relay style race. Saturday July 21, 2018. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
Major League Triathlon held an event on the Pennsylvania Avenue Beach in Atlantic City. Nine teams consisting of four competitors each battled the elements of wind and rain as each athlete completed a 400 yard swim, a six mile bike race and 1 mile run, in a relay style race. Saturday July 21, 2018. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
Major League Triathlon held an event on the Pennsylvania Avenue Beach in Atlantic City. Nine teams consisting of four competitors each battled the elements of wind and rain as each athlete completed a 400 yard swim, a six mile bike race and 1 mile run, in a relay style race. Saturday July 21, 2018. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
Major League Triathlon held an event on the Pennsylvania Avenue Beach in Atlantic City. Nine teams consisting of four competitors each battled the elements of wind and rain as each athlete completed a 400 yard swim, a six mile bike race and 1 mile run, in a relay style race. Saturday July 21, 2018. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
Major League Triathlon held an event on the Pennsylvania Avenue Beach in Atlantic City. Nine teams consisting of four competitors each battled the elements of wind and rain as each athlete completed a 400 yard swim, a six mile bike race and 1 mile run, in a relay style race. Saturday July 21, 2018. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
Major League Triathlon held an event on the Pennsylvania Avenue Beach in Atlantic City. Nine teams consisting of four competitors each battled the elements of wind and rain as each athlete completed a 400 yard swim, a six mile bike race and 1 mile run, in a relay style race. Saturday July 21, 2018. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
Cata Salazar of the Atlantic City Waves, competes in the bike leg of the Major League Triathlon. Major League Triathlon held an event on the Pennsylvania Avenue Beach in Atlantic City. Nine teams consisting of four competitors each battled the elements of wind and rain as each athlete completed a 400 yard swim, a six mile bike race and 1 mile run, in a relay style race. Saturday July 21, 2018. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
Major League Triathlon held an event on the Pennsylvania Avenue Beach in Atlantic City. Nine teams consisting of four competitors each battled the elements of wind and rain as each athlete completed a 400 yard swim, a six mile bike race and 1 mile run, in a relay style race. Saturday July 21, 2018. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
Major League Triathlon held an event on the Pennsylvania Avenue Beach in Atlantic City. Nine teams consisting of four competitors each battled the elements of wind and rain as each athlete completed a 400 yard swim, a six mile bike race and 1 mile run, in a relay style race. Saturday July 21, 2018. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
Major League Triathlon held an event on the Pennsylvania Avenue Beach in Atlantic City. Nine teams consisting of four competitors each battled the elements of wind and rain as each athlete completed a 400 yard swim, a six mile bike race and 1 mile run, in a relay style race. Saturday July 21, 2018. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
Tommy Zaferes of Carolina Gliders, finishes his bike leg of the Major League Triathlon. Zaferes and his team went on to win the event. Major League Triathlon held an event on the Pennsylvania Avenue Beach in Atlantic City. Nine teams consisting of four competitors each battled the elements of wind and rain as each athlete completed a 400 yard swim, a six mile bike race and 1 mile run, in a relay style race. Saturday July 21, 2018. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
Major League Triathlon held an event on the Pennsylvania Avenue Beach in Atlantic City. Nine teams consisting of four competitors each battled the elements of wind and rain as each athlete completed a 400 yard swim, a six mile bike race and 1 mile run, in a relay style race. Saturday July 21, 2018. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
Lindsey Jerdonek of Carolina Gliders, finishes the bike leg of the Major League Triathlon. Jerdonek and her team went on to win the event. Major League Triathlon held an event on the Pennsylvania Avenue Beach in Atlantic City. Nine teams consisting of four competitors each battled the elements of wind and rain as each athlete completed a 400 yard swim, a six mile bike race and 1 mile run, in a relay style race. Saturday July 21, 2018. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
Tommy Zaferes of Carolina Gliders, (right), won the last circuit of the Major League Triathlon and shakes the hand of Brando Copeland of the the Gold Coast Tritons, who place second. Major League Triathlon held an event on the Pennsylvania Avenue Beach in Atlantic City. Nine teams consisting of four competitors each battled the elements of wind and rain as each athlete completed a 400 yard swim, a six mile bike race and 1 mile run, in a relay style race. Saturday July 21, 2018. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
Major League Triathlon held an event on the Pennsylvania Avenue Beach in Atlantic City. Nine teams consisting of four competitors each battled the elements of wind and rain as each athlete completed a 400 yard swim, a six mile bike race and 1 mile run, in a relay style race. Saturday July 21, 2018. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
Major League Triathlon held an event on the Pennsylvania Avenue Beach in Atlantic City. Nine teams consisting of four competitors each battled the elements of wind and rain as each athlete completed a 400 yard swim, a six mile bike race and 1 mile run, in a relay style race. Saturday July 21, 2018. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
Carolina Gliders Tommy Zaferes (left) is greeted by teammates Lindsey Jerdoek (center) and Chelsea Burns after winning the final circuit of the Major League Triathlon. Major League Triathlon held an event on the Pennsylvania Avenue Beach in Atlantic City. Nine teams consisting of four competitors each battled the elements of wind and rain as each athlete completed a 400 yard swim, a six mile bike race and 1 mile run, in a relay style race. Saturday July 21, 2018. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
Major League Triathlon held an event on the Pennsylvania Avenue Beach in Atlantic City. Nine teams consisting of four competitors each battled the elements of wind and rain as each athlete completed a 400 yard swim, a six mile bike race and 1 mile run, in a relay style race. Saturday July 21, 2018. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
Competitors in the first circuit of the Major League Triathlon Major League Triathlon, compete in the bike race on the Atlantic City Boardwalk. held an event on the Pennsylvania Avenue Beach in Atlantic City. Nine teams consisting of four competitors each battled the elements of wind and rain as each athlete completed a 400 yard swim, a six mile bike race and 1 mile run, in a relay style race. Saturday July 21, 2018. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
Major League Triathlon held an event on the Pennsylvania Avenue Beach in Atlantic City. Nine teams consisting of four competitors each battled the elements of wind and rain as each athlete completed a 400 yard swim, a six mile bike race and 1 mile run, in a relay style race. Saturday July 21, 2018. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
Taylor Spivey of the San Diego Stingrays, was first to finish the first circuit of the Major League Triathlon. Major League Triathlon held an event on the Pennsylvania Avenue Beach in Atlantic City. Nine teams consisting of four competitors each battled the elements of wind and rain as each athlete completed a 400 yard swim, a six mile bike race and 1 mile run, in a relay style race. Saturday July 21, 2018. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
Major League Triathlon held an event on the Pennsylvania Avenue Beach in Atlantic City. Nine teams consisting of four competitors each battled the elements of wind and rain as each athlete completed a 400 yard swim, a six mile bike race and 1 mile run, in a relay style race. Saturday July 21, 2018. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
Major League Triathlon held an event on the Pennsylvania Avenue Beach in Atlantic City. Nine teams consisting of four competitors each battled the elements of wind and rain as each athlete completed a 400 yard swim, a six mile bike race and 1 mile run, in a relay style race. Saturday July 21, 2018. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
Major League Triathlon held an event on the Pennsylvania Avenue Beach in Atlantic City. Nine teams consisting of four competitors each battled the elements of wind and rain as each athlete completed a 400 yard swim, a six mile bike race and 1 mile run, in a relay style race. Saturday July 21, 2018. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
Major League Triathlon held an event on the Pennsylvania Avenue Beach in Atlantic City. Nine teams consisting of four competitors each battled the elements of wind and rain as each athlete completed a 400 yard swim, a six mile bike race and 1 mile run, in a relay style race. Saturday July 21, 2018. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
Major League Triathlon held an event on the Pennsylvania Avenue Beach in Atlantic City. Nine teams consisting of four competitors each battled the elements of wind and rain as each athlete completed a 400 yard swim, a six mile bike race and 1 mile run, in a relay style race. Saturday July 21, 2018. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
Major League Triathlon held an event on the Pennsylvania Avenue Beach in Atlantic City. Nine teams consisting of four competitors each battled the elements of wind and rain as each athlete completed a 400 yard swim, a six mile bike race and 1 mile run, in a relay style race. Saturday July 21, 2018.
Major League Triathlon held an event on the Pennsylvania Avenue Beach in Atlantic City. Nine teams consisting of four competitors each battled the elements of wind and rain as each athlete completed a 400 yard swim, a six mile bike race and 1 mile run, in a relay style race. Saturday July 21, 2018. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
Taylor Spivey of the San Diego Stingrays, was first to finish the first circuit of the Major League Triathlon. Major League Triathlon held an event on the Pennsylvania Avenue Beach in Atlantic City. Nine teams consisting of four competitors each battled the elements of wind and rain as each athlete completed a 400 yard swim, a six mile bike race and 1 mile run, in a relay style race. Saturday July 21, 2018. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
Tommy Zaferes of Carolina Gliders, finishes his bike leg of the Major League Triathlon. Zaferes and his team went on to win the event. Major League Triathlon held an event on the Pennsylvania Avenue Beach in Atlantic City. Nine teams consisting of four competitors each battled the elements of wind and rain as each athlete completed a 400 yard swim, a six mile bike race and 1 mile run, in a relay style race. Saturday July 21, 2018. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
The Carolina Gliders triathlon team of Chelsea Burns (left) Ben Kanute, Tommy Zaferes and Lindsey Jerdonek, were the winners of the Major League Atlantic City Triathlon. Major League Triathlon held an event on the Pennsylvania Avenue Beach in Atlantic City. Nine teams consisting of four competitors each battled the elements of wind and rain as each athlete completed a 400 yard swim, a six mile bike race and 1 mile run, in a relay style race. Saturday July 21, 2018. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
Major League Triathlon held an event on the Pennsylvania Avenue Beach in Atlantic City. Nine teams consisting of four competitors each battled the elements of wind and rain as each athlete completed a 400 yard swim, a six mile bike race and 1 mile run, in a relay style race. Saturday July 21, 2018. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
Competitors hit the waves near Steel Pier to start the Major League Triathlon. Major League Triathlon held an event on the Pennsylvania Avenue Beach in Atlantic City. Nine teams consisting of four competitors each battled the elements of wind and rain as each athlete completed a 400 yard swim, a six mile bike race and 1 mile run, in a relay style race. Saturday July 21, 2018. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
Major League Triathlon held an event on the Pennsylvania Avenue Beach in Atlantic City. Nine teams consisting of four competitors each battled the elements of wind and rain as each athlete completed a 400 yard swim, a six mile bike race and 1 mile run, in a relay style race. Saturday July 21, 2018. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
Major League Triathlon held an event on the Pennsylvania Avenue Beach in Atlantic City. Nine teams consisting of four competitors each battled the elements of wind and rain as each athlete completed a 400 yard swim, a six mile bike race and 1 mile run, in a relay style race. Saturday July 21, 2018. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
Dale Gerhard / Staff Photographer
Major League Triathlon held an event on the Pennsylvania Avenue Beach in Atlantic City. Nine teams consisting of four competitors each battled the elements of wind and rain as each athlete completed a 400 yard swim, a six mile bike race and 1 mile run, in a relay style race. Saturday July 21, 2018. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
Dale Gerhard / Staff Photographer
Major League Triathlon held an event on the Pennsylvania Avenue Beach in Atlantic City. Nine teams consisting of four competitors each battled the elements of wind and rain as each athlete completed a 400 yard swim, a six mile bike race and 1 mile run, in a relay style race. Saturday July 21, 2018. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
Major League Triathlon held an event on the Pennsylvania Avenue Beach in Atlantic City. Nine teams consisting of four competitors each battled the elements of wind and rain as each athlete completed a 400 yard swim, a six mile bike race and 1 mile run, in a relay style race. Saturday July 21, 2018. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
Dale Gerhard / Staff Photographer
Major League Triathlon held an event on the Pennsylvania Avenue Beach in Atlantic City. Nine teams consisting of four competitors each battled the elements of wind and rain as each athlete completed a 400 yard swim, a six mile bike race and 1 mile run, in a relay style race. Saturday July 21, 2018. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
Major League Triathlon held an event on the Pennsylvania Avenue Beach in Atlantic City. Nine teams consisting of four competitors each battled the elements of wind and rain as each athlete completed a 400 yard swim, a six mile bike race and 1 mile run, in a relay style race. Saturday July 21, 2018. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
Major League Triathlon held an event on the Pennsylvania Avenue Beach in Atlantic City. Nine teams consisting of four competitors each battled the elements of wind and rain as each athlete completed a 400 yard swim, a six mile bike race and 1 mile run, in a relay style race. Saturday July 21, 2018. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
Major League Triathlon held an event on the Pennsylvania Avenue Beach in Atlantic City. Nine teams consisting of four competitors each battled the elements of wind and rain as each athlete completed a 400 yard swim, a six mile bike race and 1 mile run, in a relay style race. Saturday July 21, 2018. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
Major League Triathlon held an event on the Pennsylvania Avenue Beach in Atlantic City. Nine teams consisting of four competitors each battled the elements of wind and rain as each athlete completed a 400 yard swim, a six mile bike race and 1 mile run, in a relay style race. Saturday July 21, 2018. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
Major League Triathlon held an event on the Pennsylvania Avenue Beach in Atlantic City. Nine teams consisting of four competitors each battled the elements of wind and rain as each athlete completed a 400 yard swim, a six mile bike race and 1 mile run, in a relay style race. Saturday July 21, 2018. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
Major League Triathlon held an event on the Pennsylvania Avenue Beach in Atlantic City. Nine teams consisting of four competitors each battled the elements of wind and rain as each athlete completed a 400 yard swim, a six mile bike race and 1 mile run, in a relay style race. Saturday July 21, 2018. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
Major League Triathlon held an event on the Pennsylvania Avenue Beach in Atlantic City. Nine teams consisting of four competitors each battled the elements of wind and rain as each athlete completed a 400 yard swim, a six mile bike race and 1 mile run, in a relay style race. Saturday July 21, 2018. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
Major League Triathlon held an event on the Pennsylvania Avenue Beach in Atlantic City. Nine teams consisting of four competitors each battled the elements of wind and rain as each athlete completed a 400 yard swim, a six mile bike race and 1 mile run, in a relay style race. Saturday July 21, 2018. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
Cata Salazar of the Atlantic City Waves, competes in the bike leg of the Major League Triathlon. Major League Triathlon held an event on the Pennsylvania Avenue Beach in Atlantic City. Nine teams consisting of four competitors each battled the elements of wind and rain as each athlete completed a 400 yard swim, a six mile bike race and 1 mile run, in a relay style race. Saturday July 21, 2018. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
Major League Triathlon held an event on the Pennsylvania Avenue Beach in Atlantic City. Nine teams consisting of four competitors each battled the elements of wind and rain as each athlete completed a 400 yard swim, a six mile bike race and 1 mile run, in a relay style race. Saturday July 21, 2018. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
Major League Triathlon held an event on the Pennsylvania Avenue Beach in Atlantic City. Nine teams consisting of four competitors each battled the elements of wind and rain as each athlete completed a 400 yard swim, a six mile bike race and 1 mile run, in a relay style race. Saturday July 21, 2018. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
Major League Triathlon held an event on the Pennsylvania Avenue Beach in Atlantic City. Nine teams consisting of four competitors each battled the elements of wind and rain as each athlete completed a 400 yard swim, a six mile bike race and 1 mile run, in a relay style race. Saturday July 21, 2018. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
Dale Gerhard / Staff Photographer
Tommy Zaferes of Carolina Gliders, finishes his bike leg of the Major League Triathlon. Zaferes and his team went on to win the event. Major League Triathlon held an event on the Pennsylvania Avenue Beach in Atlantic City. Nine teams consisting of four competitors each battled the elements of wind and rain as each athlete completed a 400 yard swim, a six mile bike race and 1 mile run, in a relay style race. Saturday July 21, 2018. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
Dale Gerhard / Staff Photographer
Major League Triathlon held an event on the Pennsylvania Avenue Beach in Atlantic City. Nine teams consisting of four competitors each battled the elements of wind and rain as each athlete completed a 400 yard swim, a six mile bike race and 1 mile run, in a relay style race. Saturday July 21, 2018. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
Dale Gerhard / Staff Photographer
Lindsey Jerdonek of Carolina Gliders, finishes the bike leg of the Major League Triathlon. Jerdonek and her team went on to win the event. Major League Triathlon held an event on the Pennsylvania Avenue Beach in Atlantic City. Nine teams consisting of four competitors each battled the elements of wind and rain as each athlete completed a 400 yard swim, a six mile bike race and 1 mile run, in a relay style race. Saturday July 21, 2018. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
Dale Gerhard / Staff Photographer
Tommy Zaferes of Carolina Gliders, (right), won the last circuit of the Major League Triathlon and shakes the hand of Brando Copeland of the the Gold Coast Tritons, who place second. Major League Triathlon held an event on the Pennsylvania Avenue Beach in Atlantic City. Nine teams consisting of four competitors each battled the elements of wind and rain as each athlete completed a 400 yard swim, a six mile bike race and 1 mile run, in a relay style race. Saturday July 21, 2018. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
Dale Gerhard / Staff Photographer
Major League Triathlon held an event on the Pennsylvania Avenue Beach in Atlantic City. Nine teams consisting of four competitors each battled the elements of wind and rain as each athlete completed a 400 yard swim, a six mile bike race and 1 mile run, in a relay style race. Saturday July 21, 2018. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
Major League Triathlon held an event on the Pennsylvania Avenue Beach in Atlantic City. Nine teams consisting of four competitors each battled the elements of wind and rain as each athlete completed a 400 yard swim, a six mile bike race and 1 mile run, in a relay style race. Saturday July 21, 2018. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
Carolina Gliders Tommy Zaferes (left) is greeted by teammates Lindsey Jerdoek (center) and Chelsea Burns after winning the final circuit of the Major League Triathlon. Major League Triathlon held an event on the Pennsylvania Avenue Beach in Atlantic City. Nine teams consisting of four competitors each battled the elements of wind and rain as each athlete completed a 400 yard swim, a six mile bike race and 1 mile run, in a relay style race. Saturday July 21, 2018. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
Major League Triathlon held an event on the Pennsylvania Avenue Beach in Atlantic City. Nine teams consisting of four competitors each battled the elements of wind and rain as each athlete completed a 400 yard swim, a six mile bike race and 1 mile run, in a relay style race. Saturday July 21, 2018. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
Competitors in the first circuit of the Major League Triathlon Major League Triathlon, compete in the bike race on the Atlantic City Boardwalk. held an event on the Pennsylvania Avenue Beach in Atlantic City. Nine teams consisting of four competitors each battled the elements of wind and rain as each athlete completed a 400 yard swim, a six mile bike race and 1 mile run, in a relay style race. Saturday July 21, 2018. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
Major League Triathlon held an event on the Pennsylvania Avenue Beach in Atlantic City. Nine teams consisting of four competitors each battled the elements of wind and rain as each athlete completed a 400 yard swim, a six mile bike race and 1 mile run, in a relay style race. Saturday July 21, 2018. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
Dale Gerhard / Staff Photographer
Taylor Spivey of the San Diego Stingrays, was first to finish the first circuit of the Major League Triathlon. Major League Triathlon held an event on the Pennsylvania Avenue Beach in Atlantic City. Nine teams consisting of four competitors each battled the elements of wind and rain as each athlete completed a 400 yard swim, a six mile bike race and 1 mile run, in a relay style race. Saturday July 21, 2018. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
Major League Triathlon held an event on the Pennsylvania Avenue Beach in Atlantic City. Nine teams consisting of four competitors each battled the elements of wind and rain as each athlete completed a 400 yard swim, a six mile bike race and 1 mile run, in a relay style race. Saturday July 21, 2018. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
Major League Triathlon held an event on the Pennsylvania Avenue Beach in Atlantic City. Nine teams consisting of four competitors each battled the elements of wind and rain as each athlete completed a 400 yard swim, a six mile bike race and 1 mile run, in a relay style race. Saturday July 21, 2018. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
Major League Triathlon held an event on the Pennsylvania Avenue Beach in Atlantic City. Nine teams consisting of four competitors each battled the elements of wind and rain as each athlete completed a 400 yard swim, a six mile bike race and 1 mile run, in a relay style race. Saturday July 21, 2018. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
Major League Triathlon held an event on the Pennsylvania Avenue Beach in Atlantic City. Nine teams consisting of four competitors each battled the elements of wind and rain as each athlete completed a 400 yard swim, a six mile bike race and 1 mile run, in a relay style race. Saturday July 21, 2018. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
Major League Triathlon held an event on the Pennsylvania Avenue Beach in Atlantic City. Nine teams consisting of four competitors each battled the elements of wind and rain as each athlete completed a 400 yard swim, a six mile bike race and 1 mile run, in a relay style race. Saturday July 21, 2018. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
Dale Gerhard / Staff Photographer
Exits 5, 4, 2 and 1 on the Atlantic City Expressway will be closed from 5 to 11 a.m.
Route 40/Albany Avenue is expected to have delays in both directions from 7 to 11 a.m.
Police recommend using Route 30 and the Atlantic City Expressway to enter and exit the city.
Ventnor residents should use West End Avenue as an alternate route.
The triathlon, organized by DelMoSports, will include a .25 mile swim, 11 mile bike and 5K run on a flat and fast course. TRI AC also features an Olympic distance triathlon, which includes a 1-mile swim, 22 mile bike ride and a 10K run.
PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.
The Atlantic City Rail Line, which connects the oceanside resort to Philadelphia, is being temporarily suspended beginning Sept. 5 for the installation of federally mandated safety improvements. NJ Transit, in a statement announcing the rail line suspension Friday, said service is anticipated to resume in “early 2019.”
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.