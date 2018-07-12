Mount Carmel Festival
Buy Now

The 143rd Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Festival opened Tuesday in Hammonton and runs through Our Lady’s feast Day on July 16. The event, which is billed as the ‘longest-running Italian festival in the U.S.,’ is organized by the independent nonprofit Our Lady of Mount Carmel Society. It features entertainment, games, rides, food, a beer garden and wraps up Monday with a series of Masses and a traditional procession.

 Michael Rizzotte / FOR THE PRESS

The 143rd Feast of Our Lady of Mount Carmel take place through Monday at St. Joseph Church in Hammonton.

The feast is the longest running Italian festival in the country and a Hammonton tradition since 1875. The feast features Italian specialties, Spanish food, a wine and beer garden, live entertainment and vendors.

GALLERY: Mt. Carmel Festival begins

1 of 21

There is live music daily from 7 to 11 p.m. including 1960's, 1970's and 1980's music from the Mighty Parrot Band on Thursday, contemporary/light rock from InSeries on Saturday, rock from Suitcase Murphy on Sunday and classic rock/country from Gypsy Train on Monday.

The Karaoke Idol finals featuring DJ Bobby P. will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday with special guest judges.

A series of masses and prayer services will be held Monday at St. Joseph Church at 226 French St., including the Mt. Carmel Society Mass for Deceased Members at 9 a.m. and an Italian Mass followed by confession at 10:30 a.m.

Never miss breaking news as it happens! Sign up now to receive alerts delivered to your inbox.

Contact: 609-272-7202

VJackson@pressofac.com

Twitter@ACPressJackson

Tags

Twenty years as a staff writer in the features department, specializing in entertainment and the arts at The Press of Atlantic City.

Recommended for you

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.