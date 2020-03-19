Warm, shorts-worthy spring air will be unleashed to much of us after the first day of the vernal equinox. However, a steep cooldown will come for the weekend and into the beginning of next week.
A rain shower may be present through 6 a.m. Otherwise, we will be dry for the morning, as the sky clears out some. A developing southwest wind will ramp up and temperatures, already rising overnight, will surge upward.
Around sunrise, we’ll be between the mid-50s in Ocean and Burlington counties, as well as the shore, to low 60s for parts of the mainland. Either way, it will be a balmy start.
We’ll be firmly situated in the “warm sector” of a low-pressure system that will move through the Great Lakes on Friday. That means breaks of sunshine and plenty of warm air.
We will top out in the upper 70s in a region from Port Republic to Woodbine out west in South Jersey. That’s 25 degrees above average and a great day to leave the windows open. The rest of the mainland will be 70-75, not too shabby, either. The shore will get the short end of the stick, but will still be nice with highs 65-70. The Delaware Bay shore will stay in the upper 50s.
You’ll likely feel a smidge of humidity in the air as well, a sign of the days to come. Winds will gust at 30 mph throughout the day, too. So, don’t be surprised to see a garbage can toppled over.
A cold front will put an end to this. After 5 p.m. a shower will be possible. However, most will be dry. Overnight, a line of showers and storms will pass, likely between 8 p.m. and 1 a.m. Any storm that comes through may be strong, with wind gusts 40-45 mph.
After 1 a.m., winds will flip to the northwest. Showers will be around, mainly south of Route 40. This will last until 6 a.m. Temperatures will fall to the low and mid-50s by sunrise.
Then, a surge of arctic air will move in. Temperatures will fail to rise during the day, as the strong sun and cold air battle to a draw. Overall, it will be a fairly comfortable day.
Saturday night will be where temperatures will plummet. We’ll go into the 40s and 30s during the evening under a partly cloudy sky. Overnight, the mainland will dip into the mid-20s, while the shore stays around 30. Both will be below average.
It’ll then be another chilly Sunday. High temperatures will be in the mid-40s. However, in the sun it won’t be all that cold. Morning sunshine will give way to afternoon clouds.
A coastal storm, a rarity this winter, will move up the Eastern Seaboard on Monday. A round or two of coastal flooding will be likely between the Monday a.m. and Tuesday a.m. high tides.
In terms of precipitation, I’m leaning toward rain falling for most, but not all, of the day. However, given that there is cold air in place, a little wintry mix to kick off the event will not be ruled out. That would make our topsy turvy world even more so.
