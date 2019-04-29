MULLICA TOWNSHIP — An alligator reported to be on the loose in Mullica Township last year has been found by a local dog who sniffed out its remains on the Butterhoff Farm.
"I guess the stream started to go down, and he smelled it," said Al Butterhoff, who has worked the historic farm on the White Horse Pike since 1968. "He came up here and kept barking. We went down and followed him."
Former councilwoman Barbara Rheault, who is a fifth grade science teacher in town and a Butterhoff niece, said it measured about 38 inches.
It was about 500 yards from the house, said Butterhoff. He pulled it out of the water and took a photo.
The dog seemed puzzled by what it was, he said.
"Usually he brings things up here in the yard, raccoons and groundhogs," said Butterhoff of 11-year-old Bullet. "He never smelled that before."
The alligator probably succumed to the cold, he said.
"I never saw it alive," said Butterhoff. But others did and took video.
Last September an alligator was spotted by a resident on Hamburg Avenue between Route 30 and Duerer Street, where Mullica meets Egg Harbor City.
It was likely released by someone who held it illegally, officials said then -- a cruel act given the alligators' range does not extend into the mid-Atlantic states.
The area near where it was originally spotted is a large, wooded and wet area near homes, Police Chief John Thompson said at the time.
The department were working with animal protection and care partners to find it, he said then.
"It was probably going back and forth in the creek and swamp the whole time looking for turtles and frogs and stuff all summer," said Butterhoff. "The police and game wardens went up and down in the water looking for it, but it was never found."
