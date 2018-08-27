PLEASANTVILLE — A Gloucester County made was struck and killed Saturday night on the Atlantic City Expressway, authorities said.
State Police said at about 9:30 p.m. Saturday, a GMC Yukon heading eastbound near milepost 5.7 fatally struck 45-year-old Walter Otero, of Mullica Hill. The driver, identified as Michael Kutzmeda, 51, of Yardley, Pennsylvania, then fled the scene, according to a State Police spokesman.
Otero was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said Kutzmeda was located a short time after the crash and was taken into custody.
It was unclear where the pedestrian was in the roadway at the time of the crash, police said.
The incident closed all three lanes for just under an hour Saturday night, but two lanes of the roadway were closed for six hours for the investigation, which continues.
State Police said charges have not been filed and the incident remains under investigation.
