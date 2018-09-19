MULLICA TOWNSHIP — Police are searching for a 3- to 4-foot alligator that was spotted on the loose in the township Tuesday.
The Mullica Township Police Department Facebook page posted Tuesday that the alligator was first spotted about 4:45 p.m. in the Devonshire section of the township.
Police confirmed Wednesday the alligator was spotted by a resident passerby on Hamburg Avenue between Route 30 and Duerer Street, where Mullica meets Egg Harbor City.
The area near where it was originally spotted is a “very large” wooded and wet area near homes, Police Chief John Thompson said.
Not many wildlife protection agencies in the state have experience dealing with alligators, Thompson said, but the department continues to work with "animal protection and care" partners to find it.
Police are warning residents to be cautious about letting out small pets in the area, according to the post.
If any residents spot the alligator, police urge them to report it to police dispatch at 609-652-2037 and to refrain from approaching the animal, the post says.
