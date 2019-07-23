MULLICA TOWNSHIP —Police Chief John Thompson has rescinded both his request to be put on paid administrative leave for six months, and his application to the state pension system to retire Jan. 1, 2020.
Township committee voted Tuesday night after an extended executive session to authorize the clerk to rescind Thompson's paid leave, at his request.
Thompson will be back on the job tomorrow, according to his attorney Philip Burnham, who declined to comment further. Thompson also declined to comment.
The status of the 24-year veteran of the department remains unclear, however.
"I can neither confirm nor deny" he will be performing the job of police chief, said Township Solicitor CherylLynn Walters. "We are still wrapped up in resolving issues."
She could only say Thompson is authorized to be in Township Hall.
It's the latest twist in a saga involving an internal affairs investigation of Thompson, retroactive raises and rumors that Thompson was being forced out of the job. Thompson's attorneys have called the investigation frivolous and without merit, and a proposed settlement with him over the investigation was pulled from committee vote at the last minute in May.
In June township committee announced it was increasing the chief's salary retroactively to $128,500 from $113,500. Two weeks later the committee approved his request to be put on paid leave through the end of the year, when he would retire.
"Mr. Thompson cancelled his 1/1/2020 retirement on 7/3/2019," wrote a state Treasury Department spokesman in response to email questions on Tuesday.
Thompson, 44, angered many in the community last year when he tried to fire a police officer who has sleep apnea.
Capt. Brian Zeck, son-in-law of Mayor Chris Silva, had been acting chief since July 1 and was in line to become chief in January.
Silva told residents who asked questions that the committee cannot comment about why Thompson has changed his mind because it is a personnel matter. Silva recused himself from the executive session and the vote.
Middle Township Police Chief Christopher Leusner, president of the New Jersey State Association of Police Chiefs, was at Tuesday night's meeting in support of Thompson.
"Our executive board has ... (been) briefed on the circumstances surrounding Chief Thompson," Leusner said to the committee before the vote. "We believe it has statewide implications. We always hope to help mediate situations and get to a resolution everyone thinks is fair."
Leusner declined to comment further on what those circumstances are.
"We're pleased with the outcome," Leusner said after the committee vote.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.