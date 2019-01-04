GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Two people were injured Friday morning when a pickup truck towing a travel trailer struck a car on the White Horse Pike in the Cologne section of the township, police say.
Just before 7:30 a.m., a Ram truck pulled out of parking lot between Vienna and Grube avenues, striking a white Toyota Camry travelling eastbound on Route 30, according to police release.
The Camry's driver, Joseph Riley, 20, of Egg Harbor City, and a passenger, Jillian Sarachene, also 20, of Egg Harbor City, were seriously injured in the collision and had to be freed from the car using the jaws of life, said Chief of Police Donna Higbee.
Both were taken to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center in Atlantic City, Higbee said.
At the scene Friday morning, the Camry could be seen with heavy damage, with clothes scattered around the open doors and the front end smashed in, as officers swept glass from the middle of the road.
The truck was pulled into the grass across the street from Regional Tire Service and Matarazzo’s Restaurant.
Ambulances, tow trucks and police cruisers dotted the street around the crash, diverting Westbound traffic on the Pike.
Police diverted westbound traffic on the Pike for an hour.
A summons was issued to the driver of the truck, Harry Miller, 72, of Russell, PA, for failure to yield the right of way.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.