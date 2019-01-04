Galloway police and emergency medical personnel were on the scene after a multi-car crash on the White Horse Pike in the Cologne section of the township Friday morning.
Just after 8:00 a.m., between Vienna and Grube avenues, a white Toyota Camry could be seen totaled, with clothes scattered around the open doors and the front end smashed in, as officers swept glass from the middle of the road. An investigation is ongoing.
According to reports, a passenger was trapped in their vehicle. There was no information available at the scene regarding injuries.
A gray RAM truck with a mobile home hitched to its rear was pulled into the grass across the street from Regional Tire Service and Matarazzo’s Restaurant. Ambulances, tow trucks and police cruisers dotted the street around the crash, diverting Westbound traffic on the Pike.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
