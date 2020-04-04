Shore residents will have to deal with rounds of coastal flooding through the Sunday morning high tide this weekend, while those elsewhere will be able to enjoy a seasonable spring weekend.
The Saturday morning high tide, expected to peak between 5 and 7, was the most significant one for the weekend. Most places, with the exception of Long Beach Island, will have been in moderate flood stage. Flooding will continue into the morning, ending around 9 or 10 a.m.
With simple safety precautions, we’ll all be fine. Do not drive through the flood waters, as the salt will corrode your vehicle. If you need to throw a few sandbags in front of your house, do so.
For those not along the shore, Saturday will be a mild morning, starting in the mid- to upper 40s. A cloudy sky will still be around, as a massive storm system that sat near us for six days will finally move out to sea.
South Jersey is no easy place for a meteorologist.
Northeast winds will keep afternoon highs from being milder, but we will see some sun. Afternoon highs will be around 55 degrees in Weymouth and the mainland with near 50-degree readings in Sea Isle City and at the shore.
Saturday evening will bring another round of coastal flooding. Minor flood stage is expected. Move your car a block or two away from where water collects. There likely won’t be road closings, but there will still be some standing water on the roads.
Overnight, we’ll slide through the 40s, but at a snail’s pace. Onshore flow will blow the 45- to 50-degree ocean air onto land, limiting cooling. Morning lows Sunday will be around to just above 40.
Sunday morning will bring one more round of coastal flooding. This will again be in minor flood stage, but you’ll notice more water than the Saturday evening high tide. With winds blowing from the southwest, we’ll drain out after this, save perhaps the northern end of some bays.
High pressure will bring those southwesterly winds in as well as keep us dry. It will be a mostly cloudy sky, with a little more sun during the morning hours. It’ll be T-shirt weather on the mainland, with highs a hair above 60. The shore will be cooler, in the mid-50s.
I believe many would find Monday to be the most comfortable day of the week. It will be dry, but also mild and mostly sunny. High pressure overhead will keep any rain far away. Highs will rise into the mid-60s, with even the shore getting in on the 60-degree action.
A fast-flowing jet stream and a ridge of high pressure in the Deep South will dominate our weather from Tuesday through Thursday. This period will be warmer but wetter. I believe Tuesday stays dry. Meanwhile, Wednesday and Thursday will have at least some rain. Highs will be in the 60s inland, staying at or below 60 on the coastline.
