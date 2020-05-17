Last month, the seven members of the Galloway Township Council felt pretty good about themselves.
They approved unanimously a $28.3 million municipal budget that lowered taxes by 2/10 of a cent while making necessary investments in public safety, including hiring two more police officer for the municipality that covers the largest geographic area in the state, 115.2 square miles.
After an additional month of anticipating the total financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the township decided to put on hold the hiring of any additional police officers.
Local governments throughout the state are facing both additional expenses, such as buying more personal protective equipment, and decreased revenues due to the COVID-19 without knowing how much or when financial relief will be coming from the federal government.
N.J. Gov. Phil Murphy has said the state is out of money, so municipalities are taking matters into their own hands by putting a freeze on new hires, spending less and establishing trust funds to deal with COVID costs.
Mayor Jim Gorman participated in a press conference call earlier this month with other seven mayors from this state to back New Jersey U.S. Senator Bob Menendez's $500 billion bipartisan state, local aid COVID-19 bill.
Gorman talked about the one-two punch facing Galloway Township as its economy and its residents have been greatly impacted by both the closure of Atlantic City's casinos and other businesses, as well as Stockton University.
Galloway Township was hit hard during the 2008 Great Recession. Gorman also spoke to his real concerns that this public health and economic crisis could again devastate their community, unless the federal government steps in with aid.
"In 2008, we led the country in foreclosures. We furloughed employees one day a week. We laid off police officers. We stopped investing in infrastructure and new public safety vehicles," Gorman said. "I don't want to relive 2008."
Galloway Township may be one of the South Jersey communities to be most affected economically because it houses many casino workers and the closed Stockton University, but other municipalities are already trying to gauge what impact the COVID-19 fight will have on them.
Hammonton has fewer casino workers living inside its borders than Galloway Township, and only houses Stockton's Kramer Hall as opposed to the main Stockton campus, but Hammonton Business Administrator Frank Zuber is already anticipating that COVID-19 costs will have a greater budget impact next year compared to this year.
Zuber expects that Hammonton will be reimbursed by FEMA for such costs as masks for police and cleaning supplies, but he does not have a total expense for these items yet.
"We are very diligent very year with a budget," said Zuber, who added the 2020 municipal budget will be introduced on May 18 and adopted on June 22. "There are plans to hire employees, but it might have to wait."
The Egg Harbor Township Committee adopted their 2020 municipal budget of $43.4 million on April 23.
All department heads have already been told that 10 percent of their recently approved budgets have been frozen for the rest of this year. The 10% freeze in spending will contribute towards saving the municipality $600,000, Township Administrator Peter J. Miller said.
The capital projects budgets has been reduced from $5 million to $1.6 million, and the roadwork budget shrunk from $1.2 million to $600,000, Miller said.
"We are anticipating no money from the state or federal government," Miller said. "I don't want to be cut short."
Lower Township may be more unique than South Jersey communities, said James Ridgway, the township manager.
If the tourist season this summer doesn't live previous years because of either COVID-19 restrictions or fears, Lower Township is less dependent on anticipated revenue from parking meters or beach tags than other shore towns that need that money drastically, Ridgway said.
"We feel we are in good shape until fall," Ridgway said. "The plan for this year is working as planned. There could be changes going forward."
On March 24 — three days of N.J. Gov. Phil Murphy issued a statewide stay at home order — the Stafford Township Council and Mayor Gregory E. Myhre established a $200,000 recovery trust fund, said Matthew von der Hayden, the township administrator.
Von der Hayden said he expects the municipality to be reimbursed for COVID-19-related expenses such as overtime, cleaning supplies, personal protection equipment and masks through the FEMA public assistance program.
Stafford Township also will be exploring reimbursement with Ocean County through the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, von der Hayden said.
"We crafted a budget in a fiscally responsible manner," said Myhre, who added the 2020 municipal budget was passed a little over two weeks ago in April.
