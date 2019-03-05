TRENTON — Gov. Phil Murphy again called for increased income taxes on anyone making $1 million a year or more in his 2020 budget address Tuesday, after announcing $1.1 billion in savings in voluntary public worker health care concessions, and departmental spending.
He called for a total budget of $38.6 billion, which would increase spending by about $1 billion. Investments would increase in NJ Transit, education, and a record-setting pension payment of $3.8 billion for public worker pensions.
After the speech, Democrat legislators held a press conference in which they made it clear they appreciate the savings Murphy announced, but do not support income tax increases.
Murphy asked for the millionaire’s tax in last year’s budget address, but didn’t get it. Instead he and other Democrats negotiated a tax increase on those making $5 million and year and more.
“Let’s work together to apply the millionaire’s tax to every millionaire. By doing so, we can do more to relieve the burden on middle-class taxpayers and senior citizens who are taking it on the chin from the Trump Administration’s tax scam,” said Murphy
He got a standing ovation from many in the crowd after saying that, while Republicans sat and watched.
“Let’s be absolutely clear – this is not a tax that will be paid by anyone in the middle class. Period. Full stop,” said Murphy. “But it is revenue that is necessary to strengthen and expand the middle class.”
State Senator Chris Brown, R-Atlantic, said New Jerseyans rate their quality of life at an all-time low, and are moving out of state in record numbers "because they are already over-taxed, over-fee’d, and over-tolled."
He opposes another tax increase, "which will simply cause more families to move to more affordable States, eliminating our middle class, leaving only the really rich and the really poor," said Brown, who called for "property tax relief to make New Jersey more affordable so our middle class families can raise their kids and retire here some day.”
In a press conference after the speech, Republican leaders said the additional $450 million expected to be raised from the 19,000 people making $1 million or more is not enough to bring the state to a balanced budget.
"New Jersey spends too much, and we tax too much," said Assemblyman Jon Bramnick, R-Morris, Somerset, Union. "I didn't hear anything about that."
Republicans also said the governor's revenue forecast was too rosy for 2019, and the state was about $700 million behind in revenues as of January. They called for a new way to forecast revenues, calling current methods "guesswork."
Murphy also reinterated the call for legalizing recreational marijuana.
“Most importantly, this is the right step for eliminating decades-old and persistent racial and social inequities,” said Murphy,who said he will only sign a bill that includes expungement of records of those put through the criminal justice system for prior marijuana offenses.
“But it is also our chance to create an entirely new state-based industry with the potential to create thousands of good-paying jobs, expand opportunities for minority business owners, and jumpstart billions of dollars in new economic activity," said Murphy.
This story is developing. Please check back for updates.
