Gov. Phil Murphy signed an executive order Monday directing NJ Transit to release monthly performance metrics on its website starting in November, according to the Governor’s Office.
Murphy said the metrics would provide a measure of accountability to the public.
“Improving communication with customers has been among the most important objectives in our efforts to improve NJ TRANSIT performance, safety, and reliability,” Murphy said in a statement.
The agency will post a “uniform progress report” on its website, starting with data from October, which will be released in November. Historical metrics will be available for as far back as January 2017.
The reasons for delays on NJ Transit’s lines will now be spelled out online, along with the total number of cancellations each month, “on time rail performance,” mean distance between failures of each line, and any other information deemed relevant to commuters.
Cancellations, delays and confusion have proliferated since the Atlantic City line’s reopening in May after a nine-month shutdown for the installation of federally mandated safety mechanisms.
The agency, which pushed back the line’s reopening a number of times with little in the way of answers for frustrated riders, has said the delays and cancellations this summer can be attributed to mechanical issues and engineer availability.
NJ Transit has hired more than 100 engineer trainees in the past year, which will eventually ease those constraints, according to agency spokeswoman Nancy Snyder.
In the meantime, state Sen. Chris Brown, R-Atlantic, said Murphy’s executive order is a step in the right direction.
“I certainly agree with Gov. Murphy’s decision to make this important information available to the public, because knowing how our rail service is performing is the first step in making the right improvements to help our working families and local businesses earn a living, while identifying opportunities where we can grow ridership and improve service on the Atlantic City Rail Line,” Brown said.
Senate President Steve Sweeney said Senate Majority Leader Loretta Weinberg has been pushing for years to implement transparency and accountability measures for NJ Transit.
“It is unfortunate that it took this long to put in place common-sense reforms to keep Transit users informed, but there is no doubt that it could not have happened without the Senator Weinberg’s direction and determination,” Sweeney said. “She led the way on this issue.”
NJ Transit President and CEO Kevin Corbett, who was appointed to his current role in February 2018 by Murphy, said he started the job at a “hollowed out, severely neglected organization.
They’ve since taken aggressive measures to turning it around, Corbett said, but Monday’s executive order will hold them to the task.
“But make no mistake, we still have a lot of ground to make up. I will not be satisfied until our customers are,” Corbett said. “Increased transparency and improved metrics will hold our organization accountable at all times.”
