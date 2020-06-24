Gov. Phil Murphy has endorsed Brigantine’s Amy Kennedy for the Democratic nomination for the 2nd congressional district race, on the eve of a debate between the top three Democrats in the race.
By doing so, Murphy supports the candidate believed to have the best chance of defeating Longport’s Brigid Callahan Harrison, the apparent choice of the South Jersey Democratic machine.
Harrison is backed by State Senate President Stephen Sweeney, and Democratic powerbroker George Norcross of Camden, both of which have sparred with Murphy in the past.
"South Jersey needs strong and compassionate leaders with integrity and commitment to community. As a former public school teacher and mental health advocate, Amy Kennedy is just the type of leader who'll bring progressive change to South Jersey,” Murphy said in a statement released Wednesday afternoon.
"I am so honored to have the endorsement of Governor Phil Murphy," Kennedy said Wednesday.
Kennedy said Murphy's commitment to environmental protections, justice and education will provide new jobs across the state.
"My family has lived in South Jersey for four generations and I understand the struggles that our families and our communities are facing," Kennedy said. "We need leaders who are committed to serving our community and not themselves."
Harrison, Kennedy and Will Cunningham, of Vineland, will debate Thursday from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. in an online event run by the William J. Hughes Center for Public Policy at Stockton University. Links to the debate are on the center's website.
Murphy said Kennedy understands the importance of making health care more affordable, expanding mental health services, and fixing a broken political system.
"I'm thrilled to endorse her candidacy and know she'll be a strong voice for South Jersey in Congress," Murphy said.
The winner of the July 7 primary will face the winner of the Republican primary, who is expected to be incumbent Congressman Jeff Van Drew, R-2nd.
