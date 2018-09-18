Gov. Phil Murphy announced Monday his nomination for a new Ocean County prosecutor, putting in motion Prosecutor Joseph Coronato’s departure after one term.
Murphy named Democratic lawyer Bradley Daniel Billhimer, of Bayville, to replace Coronato, a Republican who was nominated by former Gov. Chris Christie in 2013.
Billhimer will have to be confirmed by the Senate before he takes his place in Toms River. Coronato’s five-year term ended in March, and he has been serving in a holdover capacity since then.
Billhimer was the Democratic candidate for state Assembly in the 9th District in 2011, losing to incumbents Brian Rumpf and DiAnne Gove by more than 12,000 votes.
“I was blessed to have this job,” Coronato said in a statement. “I was disappointed to hear I have to leave. We have been able to post many significant enforcement accomplishments, initiatives and statewide firsts implemented over the last five years I would have loved to build on. But all good things have to come to an end.”
Coronato and his team at the Prosecutor’s Office have made the opioid epidemic a main focus. Ocean County has seen some of the highest numbers of overdose deaths in the state. There were 253 deaths in 2016, according to state data.
Under Coronato’s direction, the county became the first to equip police officers with Narcan, the opioid overdose reversal drug. The county also leads in the number of arrests and convictions for strict liability cases, or when someone is held accountable for an overdose death.
Coronato told The Press in February that he hoped for more time in office to develop and sustain initiatives further, but knew it was likely that Murphy would nominate a Democratic replacement.
His tentative plan for life after the Prosecutor’s Office would be to return to private practice.
, he said earlier this year.
