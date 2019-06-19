Gov. Phil Murphy on Wednesday threatened to use line-item vetoes to cut spending in state legislators' proposed $38.75 billion budget, saying the lawmakers are overestimating revenues, as the deadline for the state to reach a balanced budget is less than two weeks away.
"So, to be clear, if this budget contains the revenue for your added spending, I will work with you," wrote Murphy in a letter to the Legislature. "But if not, I will be forced to take corrective action."
Line-item vetoes would be met with veto override votes, Sweeney said at a Wednesday editorial board meeting at The Press of Atlantic City.
"The reality is our numbers are real," Sweeney said. "The only phony numbers are his."
The lawmakers' budget, passed early this week, includes $100 million in new legislative spending priorities, including $50 million more to NJ Transit than Murphy's budget provides.
Murphy released his $38.6 billion budget in March.
In the letter, Murphy also objected to the lack of a millionaire's tax in the legislative budget, to the lack of increased taxes on gun sales and opioid manufacturers, and to the "indefensible and needless cuts to wildly successful programs, such as tuition-free community college."
Murphy's budget included $28.5 million in Community College Opportunity Grant funding, which the lawmakers cut.
Sweeney said community college is already the most affordable form of higher education, and federal grants already provide free community college to those whose families make less than $45,000 a year.
The legislators' budget also includes an additional $4.5 million for Stockton University and $7.5 million for Montclair University, Sweeney told The Press.
Sweeney said those two schools are growing fast and greatly underfunded compared to the state's other four-year higher education institutions.
In spite of the back and forth, Sweeney said he remains confident there won't be a state government shutdown over the budget.
